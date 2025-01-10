Love Island's Marcel speaks about him and Gabby 'getting back together' on All Stars

Love Island's Marcel addresses possibility of getting back together with Gabby on All Stars. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Marcel Somerville has opened up about the possibility of rekindling his romance with ex-girlfriend Gabby Allen in Love Island All Stars.

With the return of Love Islands All Stars just around the corner and the lineup now officially confirmed, Marcel Somerville has spilled the tea on the possibility of getting back together with his ex Gabby.

Marcel and Gabby were both contestants on series three of the show, back in 2017, featuring alongside champions Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay. The couple managed to bag fourth place in the villa, but their relationship soon after fizzled out when it emerged Marcel had cheated on Gabby.

So who could’ve imagined eight years later a possible reconciliation between the two could be on the cards? In fact, it turns out, despite their messy end back in 2018, the pair are now on “amicable” terms after they bumped into each some time after they called it a day on the relationship.

For those who don't know, Marcel did actually tie the knot with Rebecca Vieira in 2022, however, the marriage fell victim to its own cheating scandal last year - except this time Marcel wasn’t the one who strayed.

Speaking about the possibility of now rekindling his romance with ex Gabby, Marcel refused to rule it out.

Marcel Somerville on All Stars. Picture: ITV

The islander, now 39, told MailOnline of a possible reconciliation with his ex: “You can never say never, but obviously it's all hypothetical. If she was in there I think it would probably be more of a situation of seeing what the energy was like between us and seeing if there was still that spark there.

“But like you know what I mean like it's been seven years, the spark might not be reignited.”

And even Gabby, who said she hasn’t seen her ex in six years, seems open to the possibility of reigniting their flame. The fitness influencer, now 32, said she's hopeful that Marcel might have learned from his mistakes after experiencing what it's like to be cheated on.

She told the outlet: “It's really hard to read what happened and this is why I also want to talk to him because if he was going in, I hope he's alright and maybe we can relate to each other in some sort of way.”

Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen. Picture: Alamy

What happened between Marcel and Rebecca Vieira?

Five years after his stint in the villa, Marcel struck up a romance with Rebecca Vieira in 2020 and the couple went onto have a kid a year later before eventually tying the knot in 2022.

However, it was revealed last year that the pair had hit some rocky waters after Rebecca cheated on the former islander after she sent some sus texts to US rapper Slim Jxmmi.

Last June Marcel confirmed that the pair were still married but since then they have headed towards a divorce, which according to reports is still being processed.

After it was revealed that Rebecca had been unfaithful, she released a public apology, saying: "By now most of you would have seen what's going on, I've made a huge mistake, I've embarrassed not only my husband but myself and both our families.

"My actions were foolish and have hurt so many people around us but most importantly my husband. I've said a lot of things that I shouldn't have and it was stupid of me so I won't sit here and justify my actions, those decisions should have never been made."

