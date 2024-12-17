Exclusive

Maura Higgins reveals if she's replacing Maya Jama as Love Island host

17 December 2024, 13:15

Maura Higgins addresses claims she's taking over from Maya Jama as Love Island host
Maura Higgins addresses claims she's taking over from Maya Jama as Love Island host. Picture: Getty / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

In a chat with Capital, Maura Higgins addressed claims that she's taking over from Maya Jama as Love Island's host.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Just a week after her I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! stint, it was reported that Maura Higgins was stepping up to take over as the UK's Love Island host.

A tabloid source had claimed that Maya Jama was set to the quit the show but she was quick to shut down the claims taking to her Instagram story to say: "I will be hosting love island next year & have no plans to leave right now. Filmed the promo a couple days ago actually. Fake news is fake news-ing as usual."

Maura, who hosted Love Island: Aftersun in the US, has now also spoken out on the news, saying that she's "flattered".

Maya Jama confirms she's still hosting Love Island
Maya Jama confirms she's still hosting Love Island. Picture: Getty

In an exclusive chat with Capital, Maura told us she had seen the news, adding: "I mean what a massive compliment! I mean come on, Maya is just incredible, I'm very flattered that people think I could even take over from her.

"I mean she's smashing it and I honestly think she's there for the long run. She's such a queen and she's incredible at her job."

With Maura diving more and more into the hosting side of things, she explained how Maya has been an inspiration for her. She said: "I really do look up to her and hope some day I can be a really credible host like her."

Maura Higgins addresses claims she's replacing Maya Jama as Love Island host

Despite her not having her eyes set on hosting the UK's Love Island, she did reveal that she's hopefully hosting Aftersun for the USA show again next year.

Before Maura's comment, a tabloid source had said: "She has been building up her skills as a ­presenter and is very much part of the Love Island family. She also has the unique perspective of having appeared herself as a ­contestant."

While that isn't incorrect, for now we know that Maya is still hosting Love Island not just because of Maura's statement but with ITV announcing the Love Island All Stars start date with an invite signed by Maya herself.

It read: "As dating royalty you are cordially invited back to the villa as a Love Island All Star. 13th January at 9pm. Dress to impress."

Read more Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims Maura Higgins is replacing her as show host

Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims she quit and is being replaced by Maura Higgins

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Ekin-Su 'signed up' to Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 'signed' to All Stars 2025

Love Island's Liam Reardon reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home

Love Island star reveals 60ft sinkhole destroyed his home

Hot On Capital

The Wanted Max George has kept his fans up to date on his health scare

The Wanted's Max George facing "scary times" as he shares heart surgery update

Will there ever be a Buffy reboot? Sarah Michelle Gellar is now open to it

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she's open to Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Christmas Fettuccini is totally a thing as mentioned by Kate Winslet in The Holiday.

What is Christmas fettuccine? Recipe for festive ‘The Holiday’ dish revealed

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday as Graham and Amanda

How old are the cast of The Holiday? From Kate Winslet to Jude Law

Cameron Diaz in The Holiday

Is the cottage in The Holiday real? And where is Rosehill cottage?

The Holiday's Jude Law teases sequel with director Nancy Meyers

The Holiday's Jude Law teases sequel with director Nancy Meyers

OG Glinda Kristin Chenoweth claps back at petition claiming Wicked is "pushing an LGBTQ agenda"

Wicked's Kristin Chenoweth defends musical against anti-LGBTQ boycott petition

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams dating timeline

Are Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal still together? Their dating timeline explained

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returning in 2025?

Will there be a Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2025?

Home Alone, Grinch, Love Actually and The Holiday film grabs

What is the highest grossing Christmas movie of all time?

These are the highest earning Christmas tunes

These are the highest earning Christmas songs every year

Mariah Carey performing 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

How much money does Mariah Carey make every Christmas?

Artists

Here's where they filmed the 'Last Christmas' music video

Where was Wham!'s 'Last Christmas' music video filmed?

Wicked cut shirtless Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater scene from the movie

Wicked cut shirtless Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater scene from the movie

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco dating timeline – How they met, their engagement & more

Hailey Bieber congratulates Selena Gomez's engagement to Benny Blanco

Hailey Bieber congratulates Selena Gomez's engagement to Benny Blanco in subtle way

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande improvised heartbreaking moment in Wicked's Ozdust Ballroom scene

Wicked's Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande 'improvised' heartbreaking Ozdust Ballroom moment

The Wanted's Max George says girlfriend Maisie is by his side through shocking health update

The Wanted's Max George says girlfriend Maisie is by his side through shock health scare

Disney live-action Tangled movie: Who will play Rapunzel?

Live-action Tangled is officially in the works at Disney

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

What does 'Apt' mean? Rosé and Bruno Mars explain Korean meaning behind 'Apt' lyrics

More Movies & TV News

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

Polly breaks silence on Amy feud

MAFS UK's Polly breaks silence on Amy feud with cut-throat response

Is Elphaba trans or intersex? Wicked author Gregory Maguire addresses theories

Is Elphaba trans or intersex? Wicked author Gregory Maguire addresses theories

Wicked author confirms Elphaba and Glinda lesbian subtext was "intentional"

Wicked author confirms Elphaba and Glinda lesbian subtext was "intentional"

MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over video with Adam

MAFS UK's Amy responds to backlash over Adam video

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset