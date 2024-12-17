Exclusive

Maura Higgins reveals if she's replacing Maya Jama as Love Island host

Maura Higgins addresses claims she's taking over from Maya Jama as Love Island host. Picture: Getty / Global

By Abbie Reynolds

In a chat with Capital, Maura Higgins addressed claims that she's taking over from Maya Jama as Love Island's host.

Just a week after her I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! stint, it was reported that Maura Higgins was stepping up to take over as the UK's Love Island host.

A tabloid source had claimed that Maya Jama was set to the quit the show but she was quick to shut down the claims taking to her Instagram story to say: "I will be hosting love island next year & have no plans to leave right now. Filmed the promo a couple days ago actually. Fake news is fake news-ing as usual."

Maura, who hosted Love Island: Aftersun in the US, has now also spoken out on the news, saying that she's "flattered".

Maya Jama confirms she's still hosting Love Island. Picture: Getty

In an exclusive chat with Capital, Maura told us she had seen the news, adding: "I mean what a massive compliment! I mean come on, Maya is just incredible, I'm very flattered that people think I could even take over from her.

"I mean she's smashing it and I honestly think she's there for the long run. She's such a queen and she's incredible at her job."

With Maura diving more and more into the hosting side of things, she explained how Maya has been an inspiration for her. She said: "I really do look up to her and hope some day I can be a really credible host like her."

Despite her not having her eyes set on hosting the UK's Love Island, she did reveal that she's hopefully hosting Aftersun for the USA show again next year.

Before Maura's comment, a tabloid source had said: "She has been building up her skills as a ­presenter and is very much part of the Love Island family. She also has the unique perspective of having appeared herself as a ­contestant."

While that isn't incorrect, for now we know that Maya is still hosting Love Island not just because of Maura's statement but with ITV announcing the Love Island All Stars start date with an invite signed by Maya herself.

It read: "As dating royalty you are cordially invited back to the villa as a Love Island All Star. 13th January at 9pm. Dress to impress."

