Maura Higgins Lands New Love Island Job

Maura Higgins has an exciting new role in the Love Island franchise. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Maura Higgins has managed to snag herself a dream job on Love Island US. Here’s what we know.

Love Island alumni and fan favourite Maura Higgins has recently managed to snag herself a new job on Love Island US.

The ex-islander originally appeared on the show in 2019 for series five where she found love with Curtis Pritchard, however, the pair ultimately called it quits in March 2020 and most recently had a bit of an awkward run-in with one another.

Maura also managed to get in the headlines after she was photographed locking lips with none other than Love Island 2024 bombshell Joey Essex!

Whilst most Islanders enter the villa in the hopes that they’ll be able to build careers in social media, brand deals, partnerships and sponsorships after they leave, no one has done it like Maura.

Maura Higgins guest hosted on Love Island Games 2023. Picture: Getty

Not only has she managed all of the above, but in 2023 she was announced as the social ambassador for Love Island USA and now, just one year later, she’s managed to snag an even better role with the US counterpart.

Whilst the start of 2024 saw Maura split with her stuntman boyfriend Bobby Hanton, it’s only gone uphill since then. Maura has recently announced on Instagram that she’ll be host of Love Island Aftersun which will air on Peacock in the United States.

The UK counterpart is currently on, alongside Love Island 2024, and is hosted by Maya Jama alongside ex-islander Indiyah Polack, Amy Hart and Love Island All-Star Chris Taylor.

Ex-islanders Indiyah Polack, Amy Hart and Chris Taylor the joined Aftersun panel. Picture: ITV

This isn’t Maura’s first rodeo, the media personality was also the social host for Love Island Games in 2023 and even guest-hosted three episodes when Maya wasn’t available.

Her time on Aftersun will include weekly chats with eliminated islanders where she gets the behind-the-scenes scoop on what’s really going down in the villa.

IMDB describes the show as the “Companion show to the popular reality television series. Catching up with all the gossip from the villa, exclusive clips, a panel of celebrity fans of the show and interviews with the latest dumped islanders.”

Maura is fast integrating herself as a huge part of the Love Island brand, and whilst Maya can never be replaced because she has been crushing it as host over the last two years if she ever decided to step down, the UK would be thrilled to see Maura step up in her place.

