Who Did Mimii And Omar Couple Up With After Big Love Island Twist?

Mimii and Omar decided to 'steal' other island's partners in Love Island's twist cliffhanger. Picture: ITV

Mimii and Omar were left in a sticky situation after Love Island’s big twist cliffhanger, so who did the two islanders choose to steal out of their fellow contestants? Here’s what we know.

Love Island threw a spanner in the works when, during a plot twist cliffhanger, the show gave islanders Mimii Ngulube and Omar Nyame the power to either couple up with one another to stay in the villa or steal an islander each in a shock recoupling.

Fans lost their minds naturally because this gave Mimii the opportunity to steal the man she’s been crushing on, Ayo Odukoya back from Uma Jammeh, who originally ‘stole’ him as the show’s second bombshell.

The twist is being dubbed ‘messy’ by fans on the internet, not only because Ayo is being slung back and forth, but the man isn’t being put in a position to pick out of the two beautiful women who have put themselves out there for him.

But fans online as well as ex-islanders have all put their thoughts together and think they’ve figured out who Mimii and Omar pick to steal in Love Island 2024.

The show gave Mimii and Omar the choice to couple up with one another or 'steal' other islanders. Picture: ITV

Who will Mimii and Omar pick to steal?

Ex Islander, Tasha Ghouri from series 8, uploaded a video to TikTok after the episode aired saying “Obviously Mimii’s going to pick Ayo, but who’s Omar going to pick because I feel like Omar’s had more conversation with Patsy, I’ve not seen him and Uma have conversation.”

“But I feel like Uma can’t go home, because I feel like she’s just a main character, she’s just so lovely, she gets along with everyone and she’s a proper girl’s girl as well.”

The general consensus seems to be that Mimii will pick Ayo tonight because there is no one else in the villa that she’s shown interest in other than Omar.

The real question lies in who Omar will pick, Uma or Patsy Field and in doing so, who will be going home?

Patsy and Munveer have established a 'friendship' couple on Love Island. Picture: ITV

Fans of the show have taken to Reddit to share their thoughts and theories, with one writing, “Well Omar could easily pick Uma then there wouldn’t be any single people. Personally I think that’s what’s gonna happen.”

If Mimii steals Ayo, that will leave Munveer to stay coupled with Patsy and Uma available to be paired with Omar. This tidy recoupling will leave no singles.

However fans aren’t sure Omar will pick Uma, like Tasha questioned, have they shared enough conversation for him to do so? One fan doesn’t seem to think so, writing, “We’ve not seen them talk but we’ve seen Omar and Pasty talk 3 times so it wouldn’t make sense for him to pick Uma”

Whilst it’s true, in Monday night’s episode, Omar spent a lot of time with Patsy, fans seem to be forgetting that he has already admitted that Uma is the type of woman he’d go for outside the villa, so the attraction is there.

Love Island's Mimii and Omar to couple up or steal other Islanders

A viewer online seemed to pick this up, writing,” I think it's obvious Omar will pick Uma - he was into her from the get-go. he's only giving Patsy attention bc she is all over him but I don't think he is attracted to her.”

Some fans seem to think that a complete couple will be dumped from the island tonight, that couple being Munveer and Patsy. “Mimii picks Ayo, Omar picks Uma. Couple dumped is Munveer and Patsy,” a fan theorised online.

Munveer hasn’t been getting a lot of screentime and he’s pretty much established a friendship couple with Patsy, so the pair are in dangerous waters as it is.

