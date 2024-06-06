5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Uma Jammeh Including Age, Job And Instagram

Who is Love Island's Uma Jammeh? Here's everything you need to know about the model looking for love from her age, job, Instagram to where she’s from and more.

Love Island 2024 is well underway as Uma Jammeh entered the villa as the second bombshell just two nights after the nation was shocked by the entrance of British TV royalty Joey Essex.

The new cast is promising with lots of tantalising drama on the horizon, from Mimii Ngulube and Ayo Odukoya's budding love, Ronnie Vint’s charm and Jess White’s humour.

Even though a lot feels different about series 11 of the show, some things have remained the same, like the gorgeous Maya Jama returning to host the show and the hideaway, of course, is back! But the rules are a little spicier for the islanders this year.

Speaking of this year's islanders, the jaw-dropping Uma Jammeh has entered the villa as the second bombshell and she’s on a mission.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island’s Uma Jammeh, from her age, job, Instagram and more.

5 facts about Love Island's Uma Jammeh:

Uma is friends with Winter Love Island 2023 ex-islander Samie Elishi. Not only do the pair interact with each other on Instagram, but Samie confirmed Uma’s appearance on the show on her Snapchat. Fans are also convinced Uma and fellow contestant Ayo knew each other before entering the villa. Uma models for popular e-commerce brand PrettyLittleThing. Uma thinks she’s quite the comedian, claiming 'I'm gonna be the funniest girl in the villa!' Uma’s birthday is on the 15th of August which makes her star sign a Leo.

How old is Love Island's Uma Jammeh? Where is Love Island's Uma Jammeh from?

Age: 23

From: Islington, London

What does Love Island's Uma Jammeh do for work? What is Love Island's Uma Jammeh’s Instagram?

Job: Model and VIP Host

Instagram: @umajammeh

When asked why she applied for Love Island, Uma revealed, "I’m young. I’ve been single for my whole life, it’s about time I’m not single anymore. I’m ready for a boyfriend!"

"I feel like I’ve been so unlucky in love! It’s all been underwhelming so far. I don’t know what the reason is, I think it’s them, as it can’t be me!"

