Who Is Love Island 2024's Wil Anderson? Age, Height, Job, Brother And More

Wil Anderson joined the Love Island villa on the 14th of June 2024. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @wilandersonn

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s 2024 Wil Anderson joined the villa tonight alongside two other bombshells and we want to get to know him. From Wil’s age, height and Instagram to his pro-footballer brother. Here’s what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 has hypnotised the nation over the last two weeks and it all started with the historic moment Joey Essex entered the villa as the show’s first celebrity bombshell.

The man’s impressive resume on all the greatest reality shows in Britain only made his arrival on Love Island more iconic.

Since then we’ve watched Samantha Kenny stick by his side, Uma Jammeh shake things up for Ayo Odukoya and Mimii Ngulube and Ronnie Vint's struggle to hold together his love triangle with Harriett Blackmore and Jess White.

But while all that’s going on, the show decided to drop three new bombshells into the villa including Grace Jackson, Tiffany Leighton and of course, Wil Anderson.

Love Island's Wil Anderson is 23 years old. Picture: Instagram: @wilandersonn

Prior to entering the villa, Wil promised to bring a "cheerful, cheeky, excitable vibe,” claiming he’s, "I’m super picky but I don’t think that's a bad thing because it’s worth waiting to get exactly what it is you are looking for."

So who is Love Island's Wil Anderson? From his age, height and Instagram to his pro-footballer brother. Here’s what we know.

How old is Love Island’s Wil Anderson?

Wil is 23 years old and two years older than his pro-footballer brother Elliot Anderson.

Wil Anderson comes from Whitley Bay, England. Picture: Instagram: @wilandersonn

How tall is Love Island’s Wil Anderson?

Wil stands at an impressive 6 foot 4 inches tall, which will make him stand out against his fellow islanders, as he stands head to head with Ayo.

Before entering the villa, Wil had hopes his height would work in his favour, “I’m 6’4 which usually goes down well with the girls.”

When asked what else he’d consider his assets when it comes to the ladies, he replied, “I’d also say my smile and personality.”

Love Island's Wil Anderson stands at 6ft 4in. Picture: Instagram: @wilandersonn

Where is Wil Anderson from? What is his job?

Love Island’s got themselves a Geordie boy on the show as Wil comes from Whitley Bay, a seaside town in the borough of North Tyneside.

The villa’s going to be a bit of a change for the 23-year-old since he previously worked as a quantity surveyor before joining the show.

Love Island's Wil Anderson is two years older than his brother. Picture: Instagram: @wilandersonn

Who’s Love Island’s Wil Anderson’s brother?

Wil’s brother Elliot Anderson is the current Newcastle United midfielder who’s also played for Scotland international and both youth and U21 level.

Elliot was on loan to the Bristol Rovers in 2022 before being recalled and the athlete even played against Manchester United earlier in 2024. Football runs in the boy's veins as Wil’s grandfather was also a footballer.

Geoffrey Barry Allen, the boy's maternal grandfather was a former English footballer who played left winger also for Newcastle United.

Love Island's Will Anderson's brother and grandfather were both pro-footballers. Picture: Instagram: @wilandersonn

What’s Love Island’s Wil Anderson’s Instagram?

Of course! You can follow Wil on Instagram at @wilandersonn, where you’ll find an infinite amount of shirtless pics of the gym junkie.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.