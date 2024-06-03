5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Harriett Blackmore

3 June 2024, 21:00

Get to know Love Island's Harriett
Get to know Love Island's Harriett. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Love Island's Harriett Blackmore? Here's everything you need to know about the dancer looking for love from her age, job, where she's from and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Self-proclaimed 'IT girl' Harriett Blackmore (aka Harri) is part of the Love Island series 11 cast and promises to bring "drama" to the villa.

That's right, the most famous dating show in the world has returned with a gorgeous cast of single lads and ladies. So, as they take over your summer it's only right that you get to know them better.

The brunette beauty from Brighton is ready for "a bit of fun and flirting" but what else is there to know about the contestant? Here's everything you need to know about Harriett.

Harriet goes by the nickname Harri
Harriet goes by the nickname Harri. Picture: Instagram

5 facts about Love Island's Harri Blackmore:

  1. Harri is best friends with Strictly Come Dancing star and influencer Saffron Barker.
  2. She's been a personal shopper for Brighton rapper Arrdee.
  3. The islander is not just a pretty face, she has a degree in in Musical Theatre!
  4. Harriet is friends with a Premier League Football player - but she's never revealed his name.
  5. Before heading into the villa, Harriet already boasted a healthy IG following over over 40k followers.
Harriett is friends with Saffron Barker
Harriett is friends with Saffron Barker. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Harri Blackmore? Where is Love Island's Harri Blackmore from?

Age: 24

From: Brighton

Job: Dancer and personal shopper

Instagram: harriblackmorex

Ahead of her summer of love, Harriet has said that she's got something to bring for the guys and the gals. "For the boys, entertainment, a bit of fun and flirting. I’ll definitely up the flirting," she started.

Harriett shares gorgeous snaps on her IG
Harriett shares gorgeous snaps on her IG. Picture: Instagram

"For the girls, I’m a really good friend," the islander promised.

She's also teased that she'll be sure to bring entertainment to the villa, saying: "Whether that’s making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I’m sure that I’ll bring the drama."

