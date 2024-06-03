5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Harriett Blackmore

On Air Now
Who is Love Island's Harriett Blackmore? Here's everything you need to know about the dancer looking for love from her age, job, where she's from and more.
Self-proclaimed 'IT girl' Harriett Blackmore (aka Harri) is part of the Love Island series 11 cast and promises to bring "drama" to the villa.
That's right, the most famous dating show in the world has returned with a gorgeous cast of single lads and ladies. So, as they take over your summer it's only right that you get to know them better.
The brunette beauty from Brighton is ready for "a bit of fun and flirting" but what else is there to know about the contestant? Here's everything you need to know about Harriett.
Age: 24
From: Brighton
Job: Dancer and personal shopper
Instagram: harriblackmorex
Ahead of her summer of love, Harriet has said that she's got something to bring for the guys and the gals. "For the boys, entertainment, a bit of fun and flirting. I’ll definitely up the flirting," she started.
"For the girls, I’m a really good friend," the islander promised.
She's also teased that she'll be sure to bring entertainment to the villa, saying: "Whether that’s making the girls laugh or making the boys turn their heads, I’m sure that I’ll bring the drama."
