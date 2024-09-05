Love Island's Ronnie Vint And Harriett Blackmore Shut Down Cheating Rumours

5 September 2024, 11:24

Harriett and Ronnie have addressed the rumours
Harriett and Ronnie have addressed the rumours. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ronnie Vint addressed claims he's cheated on Harriett Blackmore.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Love Island curse seems to be a very real thing, with couples like Sean Stone and Matilda Draper and Grace Jackson and Reuben Collins already calling it quits.

But one couple who have gone against the odds are dancer Harriett Blackmore and footballer Ronnie Vint. The surprising couple are still going strong following their rocky Love Island journey.

However, Ronnie has recently been targeted by claims that he has been cheating on Harriett, which he denies.

Ronnie and Harriett left the villa coupled up with each other
Ronnie and Harriett left the villa coupled up with each other. Picture: ITV2

At the launch of Eggi Boff, his upcoming charity football match and merch brand, Ronnie addressed the allegations, after the tabloids reported that he'd been spotted with a 21-year-old teacher after a night out in Milton Keynes.

He said: "I’ve been doing PAs, and obviously I’m going to take photos with girls and whatever, but there is nothing else, and [Harriett] knows that."

He said that on the night he was claimed to have cheated he went home and FaceTimed Harriett in bed. The former islander said he's learnt to expect these kind of rumours after being around his good friends Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack.

"I’ve seen what people message, you’ve just got to be thick-skinned because someone wants to earn a little bit of money off a story, and obviously we know what’s real, and that is that,” he said.

He went on to say that he and Harriett are "loved-up" which is so clear in their recent videos together. On his TikTok he shared an adorable video of them on holiday with the caption: "Next trip pending." Hand-in-hand the couple walked into the sunset, proving things are still very much going well between them.

While on the show Ronnie's head was turned a few times but now he seems to have his blinkers on for Harriett.

Ronnie Vint denied cheating rumours
Ronnie Vint denied cheating rumours. Picture: Getty

In the villa Harriett had fought for Ronnie's affections even when he cracked on with fellow islanders Jess White and Tiffany Leighton. She was right to wait it out as eventually they coupled up and were sent on a date where they got to know each other on a deeper level.

They didn't make it to the final, where Mimii and Josh won, but in a recent Instagram caption Ronnie wrote: "Winning in our eyes."

