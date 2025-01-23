Love Island's Ron Hall receives backlash for shocking podcast clip

Love Island's Ron Hall receives backlash for podcast comments. Picture: ITV / YouTube via I'm Right He's Wrong

By Abbie Reynolds

A clip from Ron Hall's podcast has been resurfaced and it has sparked outrage among Love Island fans.

After appearing on the winter edition of Love Island in 2023, Ron Hall is back for a second shot at villa love in Love Island All Stars 2025.

The Essex based lad made it to the final in 2023 with his now ex-girlfriend Lana Jenkins but later split due to their relationship being long distance. This time, he's coupled up with Kaz Crossley and has faced some shade from an ex who appeared to be dating him just weeks before All Stars began.

However, his complicated past relationship isn't why the heat is on him at the moment, instead a clip from his podcast has been sparking conversation among Love Island fans.

Ron Hall explained his support for Trump on his podcast. Picture: YouTube

At the start of the year, Ron launched his podcast 'I'm Right He’s Wrong!' which he co-hosts with his good friend Tanyel Revan, who was on the same series of Love Island as him.

However, in a recent episode, Ron spoke about being labelled a "Trumpie" after slamming what he called "toxic femininity". In the clip which has been reshared by fans, Ron said: "I get called a 'Trumpie' all the time because I vocalised my opinion that I wanted Trump in [office].

"All of a sudden 'I'm putting back women's rights 200 years', 'I'm misogynistic'. Women absolutely bash me."

He went on: "One day, the day of the election, I lost like a thousand followers in a day, for me expressing that opinion. The only reason why I back Trump is, he makes me money. Like in the [stock] markets, that's literal it."

Ron Hall on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Ron explained how he was aware of Trump being accused of sexual assault but added: "I'm not supporting Trump because he committed sexual assault, if he did.

"I support - this is same as my own political opinion - I support people who benefit me, my family, my friends. And [Trump] benefits me, my friends and my family financially, that's the reason.

"Yes there's a morality about it, but he doesn't change my life," Ron acknowledged seemingly referring to how he feels Trumps criminality doesn't impact his life but his politics do.

Ron is currently coupled up with Kaz Crossley. Picture: ITV

The Love Island contestant then explained why he feels this is an example of "toxic femininity", saying: "Blokes can't have an opinion on anything without getting slander and this isn't me trying to defend the male race, 'cause we are sh-----s.

"But my overall consensus is women control social media a lot more, therefore we get the brunt of [hate].

This clip circulating online comes just days after President Donald Trump's official inauguration. One viewer shared the clip on X with the caption: "I’m sorry but if I just found out this information about Ron, so do all of you, disgusting."

Over on TikTok, where the clip has amassed nearly 80k views in 22 hours, one commenter said: "This is genuinely bizarre to admit."

A second said: "Woooowww, so money over moral compass." And a third said: "I liked him before this."

