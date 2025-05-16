Eurovision 2025 favourites and latest betting odds revealed
16 May 2025, 11:55
Here are the latest odds on who's favourite to win the Eurovision Song Contest in 2025.
Listen to this article
On Saturday 17th May 2025, the Grand Final for Eurovision will be held for the 69th year.
Eurovision 2025 is being held in Basel, Switzerland meaning Switzerland, alongside the Big Five countries (Spain, France, Germany, Italy and the UK), were granted fast track to the final.
Joining them for the final on Saturday are 20 other countries including Israel, Norway, Malta and Sweden. The UK is being represented by Remember Monday and their hit 'What The Hell Just Happened?'.
Before the song contest even began, Sweden's entry 'Bara Bada Bastu' (which translates as 'Just Take A Sauna') with their trio KAJ was a favourite to win. Unsurprisingly, the trio sailed through the first semi-final and are confirmed for the grand final.
But are they still the favourites to win? Here are the latest odds.
Remember Monday reveal their main rival in Eurovision 2025!
Who's favourite to win Eurovision 2025?
Currently, Sweden are still the favourites to win with 'Bara Bada Bastu'. Here are the top five favourites according to EurovisionWorld:
- Sweden
- Austria
- France
- Neverlands
- Finland and Israel are tied
What are the latest Eurovision 2025 betting odds?
At the time of writing, here are Oddschecker's betting odds for Bet.365:
- Sweden - 5/6
- Austria - 11/4
- France - 7
- Neverlands - 14
- Finland - 16
- Israel - 22
Which countries are through to the Eurovision 2025 final?
- Switzerland
- UK
- Spain
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Norway
- Luxembourg
- Estonia
- Israel
- Lithuania
- Ukraine
- Austria
- Iceland
- Latvia
- Netherlands
- Finland
- Poland
- Greece
- Armenia
- Malta
- Portugal
- Denmark
- Sweden
- San Marino
- Albania
Last year Switzerland's Nemo won with their son 'The Code' after securing 591 points. Their result was made up of 226 public points and 365 jury points.
While Switzerland are not in the top five to win this year, they are in the top ten.
