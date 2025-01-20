What happened between Love Island's Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou?

Did Love Island's Ron Hall date Lydia Karakyriakou? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Did Love Island's Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou date? As Ron goes into All Stars here's the lowdown on what happened with him and Lydia.

Love Island All Stars, the tangled web you weave! Well, lucky for you Love Island fans we are here to try and simplify all the islanders drama as the second series of All Stars pushes on.

From Scott Thomas and Casey O'Gorman's past with Tina Stinnes to Luca Bish's breakup with Gemma Owen, we're unpacking it all. And this time we are looking at bombshell number four/five Ron Hall who entered the villa alongside Grace Jackson.

While his All Stars entrance shocked most of us, including his ex Lana Jenkins, some people are scratching their heads thinking: 'Wasn't he just dating Lydia Karakyriakou?'

So, did they date? Did they split up? Here's the 411 on what happened with Ron and Lydia.

Lydia was also on series nine of Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Did Love Island's Ron Hall date Lydia Karakyriakou?

Yes, they revealed their relationship on Instagram in November last year with series nine winner Kai Fagan commenting on the post: "Omg finally a soft launch, so happy you and @lydiakarax have gone official."

However eagle-eyed fans noticed when Love Island All Stars began that they had deleted the picture. Ron and Lydia were both on series nine of Love Island, although Lydia arrived during Casa Amor and Ron was on the show from day one.

While they were on the show together nothing ever happened as Ron stayed loyal to Lana and Lydia had her eyes set on Tom Clare.

Ron Hall on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Why did Love Island's Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou split?

Nothing is really known about why Ron and Lydia split as it was all handled super lowkey but fans started to spot that they'd split when Lydia posted a TikTok about talking to guys on the dating app Hinge last December.

Ronnie also deleted the post of him and Lydia that seemingly confirmed their relationship but he has kept up a pciture of her in a photo dump dump of pictures captioned: "Well ain’t these just lovely pictures"

Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou. Picture: Instagram

Lydia has now stirred up rumours that she could be joining Ron on All Stars. Rumours started the week before the show began when Lydia posted on TikTok, "What plays in my heads when I know info I'm not mean to [island emoji]" and the sound playing over the video is called 'What goes around comes around'. This was then captioned with: "Guess we will see next week."

Then, following Ron appearing on Love Island All Stars, Lydia shared another TikTok captioned: "Practicing my bombshell entrance." While the show has been airing she's been doing daily debrief of each episode, however when she shared this she wrote: "Debreifs on hold for now guys..."

While this was obviously intended to make people think she's going on All Stars, over on her Instagram she has shared behind the scenes snippets of her on holiday in Dubai.

But for now, on Lydia going in as a bombshell we'd say - never say never!

