What happened between Love Island's Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou?

20 January 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 20 January 2025, 21:45

Did Love Island's Ron Hall date Lydia Karakyriakou?
Did Love Island's Ron Hall date Lydia Karakyriakou? Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Did Love Island's Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou date? As Ron goes into All Stars here's the lowdown on what happened with him and Lydia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars, the tangled web you weave! Well, lucky for you Love Island fans we are here to try and simplify all the islanders drama as the second series of All Stars pushes on.

From Scott Thomas and Casey O'Gorman's past with Tina Stinnes to Luca Bish's breakup with Gemma Owen, we're unpacking it all. And this time we are looking at bombshell number four/five Ron Hall who entered the villa alongside Grace Jackson.

While his All Stars entrance shocked most of us, including his ex Lana Jenkins, some people are scratching their heads thinking: 'Wasn't he just dating Lydia Karakyriakou?'

So, did they date? Did they split up? Here's the 411 on what happened with Ron and Lydia.

Lydia was also on series nine of Love Island
Lydia was also on series nine of Love Island. Picture: Instagram

Did Love Island's Ron Hall date Lydia Karakyriakou?

Yes, they revealed their relationship on Instagram in November last year with series nine winner Kai Fagan commenting on the post: "Omg finally a soft launch, so happy you and @lydiakarax have gone official."

However eagle-eyed fans noticed when Love Island All Stars began that they had deleted the picture. Ron and Lydia were both on series nine of Love Island, although Lydia arrived during Casa Amor and Ron was on the show from day one.

While they were on the show together nothing ever happened as Ron stayed loyal to Lana and Lydia had her eyes set on Tom Clare.

Ron Hall on All Stars
Ron Hall on All Stars. Picture: ITV

Why did Love Island's Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou split?

Nothing is really known about why Ron and Lydia split as it was all handled super lowkey but fans started to spot that they'd split when Lydia posted a TikTok about talking to guys on the dating app Hinge last December.

Ronnie also deleted the post of him and Lydia that seemingly confirmed their relationship but he has kept up a pciture of her in a photo dump dump of pictures captioned: "Well ain’t these just lovely pictures"

Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou
Ron Hall and Lydia Karakyriakou. Picture: Instagram

Lydia has now stirred up rumours that she could be joining Ron on All Stars. Rumours started the week before the show began when Lydia posted on TikTok, "What plays in my heads when I know info I'm not mean to [island emoji]" and the sound playing over the video is called 'What goes around comes around'. This was then captioned with: "Guess we will see next week."

Then, following Ron appearing on Love Island All Stars, Lydia shared another TikTok captioned: "Practicing my bombshell entrance." While the show has been airing she's been doing daily debrief of each episode, however when she shared this she wrote: "Debreifs on hold for now guys..."

While this was obviously intended to make people think she's going on All Stars, over on her Instagram she has shared behind the scenes snippets of her on holiday in Dubai.

But for now, on Lydia going in as a bombshell we'd say - never say never!

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Ron Hall is on Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island All Stars Ron Hall: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Get to know Love Island's Ronnie Vint

Love Island All Stars Ronnie Vint: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Everything there is to know aboout Love Island's Grace Jackson

Love Island All Stars Grace Jackson: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Why did Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins split?

Why did Love Island's Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins split?

Video from Love Island series 2 resurfaces

Love Island's Scott Thomas admits he 'doesn't fancy' Tina Stinnes in shocking resurfaced video

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

When does You season 5 come out on Netlix?

Netflix's You season 5 release date, cast, spoilers and latest news

Phoebe Dynevor reveals she hasn't been asked to return for Bridgerton season 4 yet

Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor reveals she hasn't yet been asked to return for season 4

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

XO, Kitty season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Capital Buzz playlist

How to listen to the Capital Buzz playlist

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out?

When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates revealed

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

XO, Kitty's Anna Cathcart reveals if Kitty will end up with Yuri in season 3

XO, Kitty's Anna Cathcart reveals if Kitty will end up with Yuri in season 3

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Tina Stinnes joined the All Stars cast

Love Island All Stars Tina Stinnes: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series she was on

Meet the Thomas Brothers

Who are Love Island's Scott Thomas' famous brothers?

Bad Bunny 'DtMF' lyrics: English translation and meaning explained

What does 'DtMF' mean? Bad Bunny's emotional 'DtMF' lyrics translated into English

Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her true identity as Esther explained

Who is Stella in XO, Kitty? Her shocking true identity as Esther explained

Is Kitty gay in XO, Kitty? Anna Cathcart opens up about Kitty's sexuality

Is Kitty gay in XO, Kitty? Anna Cathcart opens up about Kitty's sexuality

Who plays Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2? Sasha Bhasin’s age, height and previous roles

Who plays Praveena in XO, Kitty season 2? Sasha Bhasin’s age, height and previous roles

XO, Kitty season 2 reveals if Lara Jean and Peter are still together

XO, Kitty season 2 reveals if Lara Jean and Peter are still together

How old was Molly-Mae Hague on Love Island & which series was she on?

When was Molly-Mae on Love Island & how old was she?

Molly-Mae Hague became a household name after appearing on Love Island

How much is Molly-Mae worth? Inside the Love Island star's huge net worth

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee reveals if he thinks Kitty and Min Ho are endgame

XO, Kitty's Sang Heon Lee reveals if he thinks Kitty and Min Ho are endgame

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

More Movies & TV News

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Squid Game's Thanos actor breaks silence on the backlash to his casting

Squid Game's Thanos actor breaks silence on the backlash to his casting

Molly Mae has revealed she wants a second baby with Tommy Fury in her new documentary

Molly-Mae Hague reveals she wants a second baby with Tommy Fury

Everything we know about Bridget Jones 4, from the cast to the release date

Bridget Jones 4 'Mad About The Boy' - Release date, cast, trailer, plot & more

Who does Kitty end up with in XO, Kitty season 2? The dramatic ending explained

Who does Kitty end up with in XO, Kitty season 2? The dramatic ending explained

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset