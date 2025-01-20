Love Island's Scott Thomas admits he 'doesn't fancy' Tina Stinnes in shocking resurfaced video

Video from Love Island series 2 resurfaces. Picture: ITV2

By Abbie Reynolds

This comes after India Reynolds got dumped from the All Stars villa because Tina Stinnes coupled up with Scott Thomas.

Sunday night's episode of Love Island All Stars descended into chaos when host Maya Jama sauntered into the villa in her mesh black dress.

Not only did she call Ronnie Vint out for his love triangle with Kaz Crossley and Elma Pazar, but she also revealed that the latest bombshell, Tina Stinnes, had the power to steal one of the boys.

Tina first appeared in series 2 of Love Island alongside Scott Thomas and his ex Kady McDermott, but after a successful date with Scott she was pushed out of the picture by Kady who branded her a 'basic Made In Chelsea reject b----'. Kady and Scott came fourth and went on to date outside of the show before later splitting.

This time around, with the power in her hands, Tina had her eyes on Luca Bish and, of course, Scott. She ended up choosing Scott - who was in a couple with India Reynolds - after they decided they "owed it" to each other to explore the connection they didn't get the chance to explore in season 2.

Maya then brutally revealed that this meant India was dumped from the show.

Scott Thomas talking to his twin Ryan Thomas in 2016. Picture: ITV2

Now, a clip from Tina and Scott's first Love Island season has resurfaced which doesn't look too great for the future of their time in All Stars.

Back in 2016, Scott won a video call with his twin brother Adam Thomas while he was in the villa. During the call Adam warned him against Kady and suggested he should get with Tina instead. However, Scott insisted that he 'didn't fancy' her and the only girl he fancied was Kady.

Adam said: "Tell [Kady] to jog on mate. She's treating you like a mug bro. Get with Tina, yeah, and then the games would begin bro."

"Do you think? I don't fancy her tho, I only fancy Kady tho!" Scott replied.

Emmerdale's Adam Thomas Tells Twin Scott To Dump Kady | Love Island 2016

Fast forward nine years and Scott getting to know Tina has landed his friend of ten years, India, dumped from the show. In their final exchange before she left, India tearfully said to Scott: "It's fine, I hope you and Tina obviously get along and have a good time together."

What happened between Scott Thomas and Tina Stinnes?

Fans of the show will remember in season 2, Scott was sent out for a date with Tina while Kady was locked in the hideaway. On their date in All Stars, Scott and Tina reminisced over this, with Scott saying: "We had a really good date didn't we?"

Tina reminded him of how they "played in a pool" and they agreed it was the "chaos" that followed that meant they didn't get to know each other any further.

When saying goodbye to India, Tina said: "I'm so sorry, I felt like I couldn't let the opportunity of me and Scott pass by again."

Tina chose to steal Scott from India. Picture: ITV

Scott apologised to India before she left the villa. Picture: ITV

Back home, Scott's brothers Adam and Ryan reacted in real time to the shock recoupling. Ryan's reaction was very different to Adam's who jumped up and screamed at the TV: "Oh my God, he's buzzing. He's absolutely buzzing! Oh my God this is... great telly!"

Ryan's response was more of a subdued shock at Tina choosing Scott, but they both lost it when India was announced as single and dumped from the island.

Also, some fans have picked up on a comment Scott made when talking to some of the boys in the villa about how he's not sure Tina is someone to "settle down with" but admitted she'd be a lot of "fun".

One user took to X to say: "Scott said he only sees Tina as someone to have fun with [crying emoji] I like India".

Another said: "Can’t wait to see Tina’s face when she hears Scott saying she alright for some fun but not settling down".

India Reynolds is the first to leave the villa

