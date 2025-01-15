Every Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshell heading for the villa

Love Island All Stars will be dropping some huge bombshells this 2025. Picture: Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who else is lined up to be a bombshell on this series of Love Island All Stars? Here's all the rumours and confirmed contestants entering the villa to spice things up.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Love Island just wouldn't be the same without the shock and surprise bombshells always dropping into the villa to stir the spot and with All Stars, it just brings that extra dose of drama thanks to the history of the contestants.

With 2025's series already in full swing, and with confirmed bombshells including Ekin-Su and Casey O'Gorman already causing conflict and friction, we can be sure the rest of the series will be full of awkward run ins and shocking romances.

So who else from past series is expected to make an explosive return this year to Love Island All Stars? Will we see any more exes like Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville? Will there be any more shock DM revelations?

Here's a look at all of the Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshells both confirmed and rumoured.

Sammy Root is rumoured to be heading to the villa of love a second time. Picture: Getty

Who is a rumoured to be a Love Island All Star 2025 bombshell?

Sammy Root

Age: 23

From: Essex

Love Island series: Season 10, 2023

Sammy is all set for a bombshell entry according to latest reports who have said he's keen to get back in the villa and find love.

He was on season 10 of the show, which he won with Jess Harding, however, their romance was over just two months after winning.

Abi Moores

Age: 25

From: Hampshire

Love Island series: Season 10, 2023

Abi is most known for her relationship with 'Messy Mitch' in season 10 but leaving unlucky in love, it seems Abi could be coming in for round two.

Dropping multiple hints she's heading for the villa on Instagram, she's joked about "getting in a bikini" and has most recently shared snaps on her stories on a flight leaving the UK.

Grace Jackson allegedly split up with her boyfriend ahead of the Love Island All Stars launch. Picture: Grace Jackson/Instagram

Grace Jackson

Age: 25

From: Manchester

Love Island series: Season 11, 2024

Full of bombshell energy, Grace crashed into series 11 bringing her Joey Essex drama with her while attempting to find a love match.

With Grace herself staying very quiet on the Love Island All Stars rumours, reports have heavily suggested she recently dumped her football player boyfriend Marcus Rashford so she can head to the villa of love once more.

Ekin-Su brought all the bombshell energy for her entrance on night one. Picture: ITV2

Who are the confirmed Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshells?

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Age: 30

From: London

Love Island series: Season 8, 2022

The first bombshell to drop into the villa, Ekin-Su brought all the right energy as she instantly picked three dates before eventually stealing Curtis Pritchard from Kaz Crossley.

Ekin has already got experience with winning Love Island after her and Davide Sanclimenti scooped the crowns in 2022.

Casey O'Gorman is back for a third time in the villa of love. Picture: ITV2

Casey O'Gorman

Age: 28

From: Hertfordshire

Love Island series: Season 9, 2023 plus All Stars 2024

Casey is back for yet another round of Love Island after failing to secure a long lasting connection on the previous series. On his original season of the show he left with Rosie Seabrook with their romance ending just two weeks after their exit.

He coupled up with Eve Gale eventually in the first All Stars season but they had already agreed to be friends on their exit.

Read more about Love Island here: