Love Island All Stars Danielle Sellers: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

28 January 2025, 21:00

Love Island All Stars' Danielle Sellers
Love Island All Stars' Danielle Sellers. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Danielle Sellers has been revealed as a Love Island All Stars bombshell, here's a refresh on everything about her including her age, what season she was on and who she's dated.

It's getting a bit full in there isn't it?! Well, as it was revealed that season three's Danielle Sellers is coming into the Love Island All Stars villa, as a bombshell, three islanders were brutally axed in a shock dumping.

So, Danielle has some breathing space as she cracks on with the lads during her second Love Island stint, walking in alongside fellow bombshell Sammy Root. If you don't remember Danielle that might be because not only is she from the third ever series, she was a Casa Amor bombshell.

In 2017, Danielle appeared in the third season of Love Island during Casa and coupled up with Jonny Mitchell but was soon dumped from the island.

As she returns to our screens, let's remind ourselves about the blonde bombshell from Hastings...

Who is Danielle Sellers?

Danielle was on season three of All Stars
Danielle was on season three of All Stars. Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was Danielle Sellers on before All Stars?

Danielle was first on Love Island in 2017 during series 3 alongside fellow All Stars 2025 alum Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville.

She entered the villa on day 28 after being picked by Johnny from Casa Amor. However a couple of days later she was dumped by Marcel, who has already been dumped from All Stars this year.

How old is Danielle Sellers?

Born May 14th 1995, Danielle is 29 years old which is about the average age in the villa this year.

Danielle shares provocative cooking videos
Danielle shares provocative cooking videos. Picture: Instagram

Who is Danielle Sellers ex-boyfriend?

Danielle left the show single in 2017 after Johnny chose to couple up with Amber Davies and she was dumped from the villa.

Since then, turning to being a food influencer, Danielle has kept her love life on the down low apart from a brief stint where she was romantically linked to YouTuber Jack Maynard.

What is Danielle Sellers' Instagram?

The Love Island star can be found here: @daniellejsellers

On her Instagram she shares sultry cooking videos, where she goes by 'Delicious Danielle'.

