Inside Sammy Root and Jess Harding’s split after winning Love Island

29 January 2025, 15:29

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island
Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island. Picture: Getty/Jess Harding/Instagram

By Kathryn Knight

Sammy Root and Jess Harding split two months after winning Love Island, but what happened between them?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sammy Root is returning to the Love Island villa for All Stars as a bombshell, almost two years after winning season 10 with ex-girlfriend Jess Harding.

In 2023 he walked into the villa as a bombshell and is returning once more as a bombshell, with the hope of finding love amongst the likes of Catherine Agbaje, Grace Jackson, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Tina Stinnes.

When he took part in Love Island season 10, he quickly hit it off with Jess Harding who he went on to win the show with, but they didn’t stay together very long and broke up less than two months after winning the £50,000 prize.

But what happened between Sammy and Jess after Love Island and why did they split?

Jess Harding and Sammy Root split two months after Love Island
Jess Harding and Sammy Root split two months after Love Island. Picture: Getty

Why did Sammy Root and Jess Harding split?

Sammy and Jess announced their split just a couple of months after leaving the Love Island villa in 2023, with a source saying their relationship ‘changed’ once they returned to their normal lives back home.

An insider said to the tabloids at the time: “Jess and Sammy have called it quits. Things have changed since leaving the villa and Jess has realised they're better off as friends.”

Jess was in Ibiza with her friends when news of their breakup emerged, but Sammy claimed he found out they were over ‘via the press.’ On the Staying Relevant podcast he said they’d said ‘we’re done’ numerous times before finally breaking up.

“Long story short, we spoke and for like a week or something things were all over the place. There’s a lot of pressure when you come out, I think Jess was struggling more with it.”

Sammy Root is heading back on Love Island for All Stars
Sammy Root is heading back on Love Island for All Stars. Picture: ITV2

He continued: “We kind of on the phone said – you know how you say in the heat of an argument ‘We’re done’ – we did that a couple of times and ended up sorting it out."

He added: "Then the third time, she was in Ibiza, so I thought ‘When she gets back, even if we talk and meet and say it is done, then fine, whatever.'

"Then I just woke up a couple days later and it was just in the press. I was like ‘Alright… guess I’m on my own!’”

Sammy added that they ‘did end on nice terms’.

Sammy Root is returning to Love Island for All Stars
Sammy Root is returning to Love Island for All Stars. Picture: ITV2

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Love Island All Stars' Danielle Sellers

Love Island All Stars Danielle Sellers: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island All Stars will be dropping some huge bombshells this 2025

Every Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshell heading for the villa

How old are the Love Island All Stars 2025 cast? Their ages revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island All Stars has been taking over our TV screens this 2025

When is the Love Island All Stars 2025 final?

Hot On Capital

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out?

When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates revealed

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Which MAFS Australia 2024 couples are still together?

Logan Lerman says he wants to cameo in Disney+'s Percy Jackson series

Logan Lerman says he wants to cameo in Disney+'s Percy Jackson series

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams dating timeline

Are Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal still together? Their dating timeline explained

When does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out?

When does Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out? Release date revealed

Cher Lloyd claims label asked her to seduce Justin Bieber to make it in the US

Cher Lloyd claims she was asked to seduce Justin Bieber to make it in the US

MAFS Australia's new season starts in the new year

When does MAFS Australia 2025 start?

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

How to watch MAFS Australia 2025 in the UK

When does Babygirl come out on streaming?

When will Babygirl be on streaming? How to watch the Nicole Kidman film online

The cast of Love Island All Stars will be on our screens for five weeks

How long is Love Island All Stars 2025 on for?

February's for the Fans on Capital

'February For The Fans' 2025 – When to listen and how to play

All about Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley

Love Island All Stars Kaz Crossley: Age, ex-boyfriends and what series was she on

Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short?

Why Love Island's Kaz Crossley cut her hair short

Here's everyone who's been dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025 so far.

Who was dumped from Love Island All Stars 2025? Every islander that's left so far

Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2? Patti LuPone reveals future of show

Will there be an Agatha All Along season 2? Patti LuPone reveals future of show

GK Barry teases new TV show with I'm A Celeb bestie Reverend Richard Coles

GK Barry teases upcoming TV show with I'm A Celeb bestie Reverend Richard Coles

Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people "being attacked" in the US

Selena Gomez deletes viral video crying over her people being "attacked"

Luca Bish's sister's emotional response to him crying on Love Island All Stars

Love Island's Luca Bish's sister shares emotional response to him crying on All Stars

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast - All the brides and grooms revealed

More Movies & TV News

Euphoria's Storm Reid reveals why she isn't returning for season 3

Euphoria's Storm Reid reveals why she isn't returning for season 3

Ryan and Adam Thomas react to Scott and Luca's explosive Love Island row

Love Island's Scott Thomas' brother wants him to "come home" after Luca Bish row

What happened to Ron Hall's eye?

Love Island's Ron Hall explains how he went blind in one eye

Explaining Ronnie and Harriett's Love Island journey

What happened between Ronnie and Harriett? Explaining their Love Island journey

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset