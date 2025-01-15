Love Island All Stars Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: Age, ex-boyfriend, TV shows and what series she was on

Ekin-Su is on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV / Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Ekin-Su is back for Love Island All Stars! But what series was she on before, what TV shows has she been on, who has she dated and who is her ex-boyfriend?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After swearing her Love Island days were behind her, Ekin-Su arrived as the first bombshell on Love Island All Stars series 2. She entered a villa was already filled with islanders like Ronnie Vint, Kaz Crossley, Luca Bish and Gabby Allen.

On her first series of Love Island in 2022 Ekin-Su was crowned as a winner with Davide Sanclimenti, who she went on to have a on-off relationship with before they called it quits for good in January 2024.

Since her first Love Island stint she hasn't stopped, the the no-nonsense girl has been up to a lot including Dancing on Ice, Celebrity Big Brother and now Love Island All Stars.

Now that the Turkish actress is back on our screens, let's remind ourselves on all the Ekin-Su lore.

Ekin-Su entered All Stars as a bombshell. Picture: ITV

What series of Love Island was Ekin-Su on?

Ekin-Su was on series 8 of Love Island in 2022, which she won with her now ex-boyfriend Davide. On her series Luca Bish and Gemma Owen were the runners up, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polak camde third and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came third.

Ekin-Su and Davide famously had a rollercoaster romance on the show with Davide saying, "you're a liar, an acress. shut the f--- up!" which has become one of the most iconic lines in Love Island's history.

How old is Ekin-Su?

Ekin-Su is 30 years old.

Where is Ekin-Su from?

Ekin-Su was born to Turkish parents in Islington, London but later moved to Chigwell, Essex.

What is Ekin-Su's real name?

It's understood that Ekin-Su is her real name but for a time she reportedly went by Susie Hayzel.

According to her old boss, via PlymouthLive, she went by Susie when she worked in his bar 'Ships and Giggles' in 2015 while she was studying.

The name Ekin-Su is a a combination of the Turkish names Ekin and Su, which mean 'harvest' and 'water' respectively.

Ekin-Su and Davide won series eight of Love Island. Picture: Getty

Why did Ekin-Su and Davide split?

Ekin-Su and Davide's split was shrouded in mystery until she went into Celebrity Big Brother shortly after. While in the house she opened up to her housemate Marisha Wallace about how Davide had "hurt her", adding that she thought she was more into him than he ever was into her.

Following her CBB stint she confirmed to that the tabloids that Davide had been unfaithful, saying: "Did he actually cheat on me? Yeah. I have messages from one girl who told me that she had hooked up with him when we were together.

"Another time he left his laptop open. I saw messages, quite explicit messages, sexual ones, between him and the girl I’d met on New Year’s Eve.

“The messages talked about how much fun they’d had together the other night. Seeing those messages, confirming my worst fears, it broke something in me."

In response Davide released a statement that shocked fans. He said: "I'm sorry to hear that Ekin still feels the need to talk about me in order to have a storyline.

"I haven't mentioned her to respect our past and because I never wanted to. I don't understand her claims since I was alone and single on all my holidays."

He concluded: "I could have mentioned the messages I found on her phone many times, but I didn't. I didn't watch Big Brother, but I heard she showed her true self. She should wash her mouth before talking about me."

Ekin-su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti confirmed their split in January 2024. Picture: Getty

Who is Ekin-Su's ex-boyfriend?

Aside from Davide, Ekin-Su hasn't had a public boyfriend but she was rumoured to be dating Married At First Sight UK's Georges in 2024.

Early on the 8th of November MailOnline reported that Geoges and Ekin-Su had been dating for months but despite Georges "[treating] her like a princess", Ekin-Su had been playing down their relationship for a chance to be on the upcoming season of Love Island All Stars.

Their sources said: "Ekin and Georges have been trying to keep their relationship under wraps for some time… Ekin's team were adamant that they didn't want this to come out, but Georges has been a little loose-lipped, and their hook ups have been whispered about for months."

However a representative of Georges told The Mirror: "I was surprised by the article myself as Georges is happily dating someone not in the public eye. He and Ekin are just friends who happened to go to the same gym that day."

What has Ekin-Su acted in?

Ahead of entering the villa for the first time, Ekin-Su revealed that she found fame by acting in the Turkish television show Kuzey Yildizi, which translates to North Star.

The Islander portrayed the role of Isil in the dramatic series, which she filmed while splitting her time between London and Istanbul. In Celebrity Big Brother she revealed that in 2020 her character was "killed off" because she could no longer film during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ekin-Su on Love Island All Stars. Picture: ITV

What is Ekin-Su's Instagram handle?

You can find her on Insta here: @ekinsuofficial

Read more about Love Island here: