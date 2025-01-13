Love Island All Stars Luca Bish: Age, ex-girlfriend, height and what series he was on

13 January 2025, 21:00 | Updated: 13 January 2025, 21:22

Luca is back on Love Island for All Stars 2025
Luca is back on Love Island for All Stars 2025. Picture: ITV / Instagram

By Jenny Medlicott

Luca Bish is back in the villa again for Love Island All Stars, so here’s everything you need to know about him from his height, to who he's dated and which series he first appeared on.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former fishmonger Luca Bish has officially returned to the villa hoping for a second chance at love, appearing alongside other former islanders Curtis Pritchard, Gabby Allen, Marcel Somerville and more.

Announcing his return to the show, Luca shared a promo pic for the new series alongside the caption: “News we never thought we’d be sharing again!!! Our boy is back for a second shot at love @loveisland”.

Now nearly three years after his Love Island debut, here are all the deets you need to know as he heads back into the villa for All Stars.

Luca Bish is returning to Love Island
Luca Bish is returning to Love Island. Picture: ITV2

What series of Love Island was Luca on before All Stars?

Luca first first appeared on series five of Love Island in 2022, featuring on the show alongside winners Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Not only did he and his then-partner Gemma Owen bag a spot in the final, but the couple also went on to become the show’s runners up. Falling behind them in third place was Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack.

The response to Luca’s time on the show wasn’t always so positive, as he received backlash over what some viewers described as controlling behaviour when he reacted to Gemma’s “flirting” with contestant Billy Brown.

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen at the Pride Of Britain awards 2022
Luca Bish and Gemma Owen at the Pride Of Britain awards 2022. Picture: Getty

How old is Luca Bish?

Luca is 25 years old. He was 23 when he first appeared on the show in 2022, and was two years older than his partner Gemma Owen, the son of footballer Michael Owen.

What happened between Luca Bish and Gemma Owen?

While the couple made it far in the show, they didn’t go so far in the outside world, as they split up just three months after their exit from the villa.

The reason for their split has been kept hush hush ever since, with neither party lifting the lid on exactly what led to their split.

Writing at the time, Luca said: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.

"We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can't thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her [sic]”.

Luca Bish and Gemma Owen
Luca Bish and Gemma Owen. Picture: Alamy

Who is Luca Bish's ex-girlfriend?

Last November, it was reported by the tabloids that Luca had been dating model Giulia Ciancio for a few months, with the pair spotted a handful of times out and about together.

However the relationship came to a seemingly swift end when it emerged that the pair had split and Luca was later confirmed to be in the lineup for All Stars.

Luca did make some tongue in cheek jokes about his ex Gemma Owen ahead of the first All Stars. Asked how he’d react if she walked back into the show, he joked: “If Gemma walks back in... I'd walk out. I'd probably say 'I'm a Love Islander, Get Me Out'."

While ultimately he said he would "back her all the way" if she returned to the show, he ruled out any possibility of them rekindling their romance.

He said: "No, you can read a book twice but the ending never changes, that's how I look at stuff like that... sorry Gemma."

Luca Bish had been dating Giulia Ciancio
Luca Bish had been dating Giulia Ciancio. Picture: Giulia Ciancio/Instagram

How tall is Luca Bish?

The fishmonger from Brighton is 5 foot 11 inches.

Does Luca Bish have Instagram?

He certainly does, you can find him at: @lucabish

Read more about Love Island here:

