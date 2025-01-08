Love Island All Stars’ Luca Bish and Curtis Pritchard ‘dumped girlfriends’ before show

The 2025 Islanders are preparing to find love again
The 2025 Islanders are preparing to find love again. Picture: ITV2
Two Islanders ended their relationships before agreeing to go on Love Island All Stars.

Love Island All Stars is set to launch in just a few days, with the lineup having just been confirmed, including Kaz Crossley, Gabby Allen, Luca Bish and Curtis Pritchard.

Before making their grand return to the dating series, Luca and Curtis reportedly split from their respective girlfriends weeks before flying out for the show, hosted by Maya Jama, in South Africa.

Luca had been dating model Giulia Ciancio toward the end of 2023, even making public appearances together, but he now apparently wants to see 'if he can find a spark with someone new.'

Luca Bish is returning to Love Island
Luca Bish is returning to Love Island. Picture: ITV2

Meanwhile, Curtis – who was infamously with Amy Hart before getting together with Maura Higgins on season five – apparently ‘jumped’ at the opportunity to go on All Stars, after splitting from girlfriend Sophie Sheridan at the end of last year.

A source told the tabloids: "Curtis split from Sophie a few weeks ago after the pair decided they were better off as friends."

Luca Bish had been dating Giulia Ciancio
Luca Bish had been dating Giulia Ciancio. Picture: Giulia Ciancio/Instagram

They added their romance had "run its course" and he could not see the relationship "going any further".

"It came at the right time, as Love Island bosses were also desperate to get him back on the show for All Stars,” they said, adding he ‘jumped’ at the chance to do the series when the offer came up.

Curtis Pritchard is heading back in the villa
Curtis Pritchard is heading back in the villa. Picture: ITV2

They went on: "He loved doing Love Island first time around and now that he's single it's come at a great time for him."

Another contestant rumoured to be joining All Stars is Ron Hall, from series nine, who left the show with Lana Jenkins. He was recently dating co-star Lydia Karakyriakou but it’s reported they’ve ended their relationship days before All Stars begins.

Love Island All Stars begins on Monday 13th January.

Curtis Pritchard had been dating Sophie Sheridan
Curtis Pritchard had been dating Sophie Sheridan. Picture: Curtis Pritchard/Instagram

