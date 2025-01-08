Love Island All Stars’ Luca Bish and Curtis Pritchard ‘dumped girlfriends’ before show
8 January 2025, 15:48 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 17:52
Two Islanders ended their relationships before agreeing to go on Love Island All Stars.
Listen to this article
Love Island All Stars is set to launch in just a few days, with the lineup having just been confirmed, including Kaz Crossley, Gabby Allen, Luca Bish and Curtis Pritchard.
Before making their grand return to the dating series, Luca and Curtis reportedly split from their respective girlfriends weeks before flying out for the show, hosted by Maya Jama, in South Africa.
Luca had been dating model Giulia Ciancio toward the end of 2023, even making public appearances together, but he now apparently wants to see 'if he can find a spark with someone new.'
- Read more: Love Island exes reportedly both signed up for All Stars 2025
- Read more: Why did Love Island's Kaz Crossley go to jail?
Meanwhile, Curtis – who was infamously with Amy Hart before getting together with Maura Higgins on season five – apparently ‘jumped’ at the opportunity to go on All Stars, after splitting from girlfriend Sophie Sheridan at the end of last year.
A source told the tabloids: "Curtis split from Sophie a few weeks ago after the pair decided they were better off as friends."
They added their romance had "run its course" and he could not see the relationship "going any further".
"It came at the right time, as Love Island bosses were also desperate to get him back on the show for All Stars,” they said, adding he ‘jumped’ at the chance to do the series when the offer came up.
They went on: "He loved doing Love Island first time around and now that he's single it's come at a great time for him."
Another contestant rumoured to be joining All Stars is Ron Hall, from series nine, who left the show with Lana Jenkins. He was recently dating co-star Lydia Karakyriakou but it’s reported they’ve ended their relationship days before All Stars begins.
Love Island All Stars begins on Monday 13th January.
Read more about Love Island here:
- Is Love Island All Stars' Marcel Somerville still married?
- Which Love Island 2024 couples are still together?
- Love Island winner Greg O’Shea is engaged six years on from the show
- Love Island’s Adam Collard Announces Engagement To Sports Presenter Laura Woods
- Love Island's Molly Marsh and Zach Noble reveal truth of engagement post