Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have fans convinced they're Instagram official

7 January 2025, 12:48

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have fans convinced they're Instagram official
Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have fans convinced they're Instagram official. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

It looks like Maya Jama and Ruben Dias might have confirmed that they're dating.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As Maya Jama gears up to host weeks of love in South Africa for Love Island All Stars, it looks like she might have stumbled into a new romance herself.

At the start of the year, it was reported that she was dating Manchester City player Ruben Dias after they were spotted celebrating the New Year in Ibiza together.

The celebs reportedly met at the EMAs in November and fans were quick to spot after the event they swiftly followed each other on Instagram.

While Maya and Ruben haven't outright said they're dating, internet sleuths seem to have spotted a major clue that they've gone official.

Fans think this a picture of Ruben and Maya
Fans think this a picture of Ruben and Maya. Picture: Instagram @rubendias

Under a photo dump on his Instagram, Ruben wrote, "Happy new year everyone and happy 30th to the one & only @ivandias03 “Lo que viene…vai…”". The @ he tagged is a private account which is followed by Maya.

At the end the photo carousel, there is a picture of a couple overlooking a beach with the sun setting. Fans have been quick to assume this is Ruben and Maya.

It's a pretty discreet photo as their faces are turned away from the camera, however you can clearly see the girl has dark hair, a camouflage skirt, blue trainers and a small ankle tattoo.

Maya does in fact have a small ankle tattoo of a lion in the exact same position...plus she was spotted wearing an pretty much identical skirt when she celebrated ex-Vogue editor Edward Enninful's birthday in 2023.

Maya Jama seen arriving at Edward Enninful's Birthday Party in 2023
Maya Jama seen arriving at Edward Enninful's Birthday Party in 2023. Picture: Getty
Maya Jama shared the tattoo on her story on Instagram
Maya Jama shared the tattoo on her story on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Ruben's comments were quickly filled with fans commenting things like, "who is this girl?" and "dias who is she?". Some have been less subtle and have actually commented GIFs of Maya under the post.

According to a tabloid source, Maya and Ruben have been dating in private for at least a month. They said: "Maya and Ruben swapped details at the EMAs and have chatted since, but things went up a gear in early December.

"When Ruben got injured and had to miss the congested new year fixtures, he jumped at the chance to see in 2025 with Maya in Spain. Spending New Year’s Eve together was a real step forward in their relationship."

Read more about Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Tom Holland has been linked to a few fellow actors

Tom Holland’s dating history revealed from ex-girlfriends to rumoured romances

Molly-Mae reportedly revealing Tommy Fury reconciliation in upcoming documentary

Molly-Mae reportedly set to reveal Tommy Fury reunion in upcoming documentary

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Love Island

Is Love Island's Marcel still married?

Is Love Island All Stars' Marcel Somerville still married?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 line up: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Did Tom Holland propose to Zendaya?

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

TV & Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits