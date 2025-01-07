Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have fans convinced they're Instagram official

Maya Jama and Ruben Dias have fans convinced they're Instagram official. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

It looks like Maya Jama and Ruben Dias might have confirmed that they're dating.

As Maya Jama gears up to host weeks of love in South Africa for Love Island All Stars, it looks like she might have stumbled into a new romance herself.

At the start of the year, it was reported that she was dating Manchester City player Ruben Dias after they were spotted celebrating the New Year in Ibiza together.

The celebs reportedly met at the EMAs in November and fans were quick to spot after the event they swiftly followed each other on Instagram.

While Maya and Ruben haven't outright said they're dating, internet sleuths seem to have spotted a major clue that they've gone official.

Fans think this a picture of Ruben and Maya. Picture: Instagram @rubendias

Under a photo dump on his Instagram, Ruben wrote, "Happy new year everyone and happy 30th to the one & only @ivandias03 “Lo que viene…vai…”". The @ he tagged is a private account which is followed by Maya.

At the end the photo carousel, there is a picture of a couple overlooking a beach with the sun setting. Fans have been quick to assume this is Ruben and Maya.

It's a pretty discreet photo as their faces are turned away from the camera, however you can clearly see the girl has dark hair, a camouflage skirt, blue trainers and a small ankle tattoo.

Maya does in fact have a small ankle tattoo of a lion in the exact same position...plus she was spotted wearing an pretty much identical skirt when she celebrated ex-Vogue editor Edward Enninful's birthday in 2023.

Maya Jama seen arriving at Edward Enninful's Birthday Party in 2023. Picture: Getty

Maya Jama shared the tattoo on her story on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Ruben's comments were quickly filled with fans commenting things like, "who is this girl?" and "dias who is she?". Some have been less subtle and have actually commented GIFs of Maya under the post.

According to a tabloid source, Maya and Ruben have been dating in private for at least a month. They said: "Maya and Ruben swapped details at the EMAs and have chatted since, but things went up a gear in early December.

"When Ruben got injured and had to miss the congested new year fixtures, he jumped at the chance to see in 2025 with Maya in Spain. Spending New Year’s Eve together was a real step forward in their relationship."

