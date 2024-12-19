Love Island's Ciaran Davies addresses All Stars 2025 rumours

Love Island's Ciaran Davies reveals if he's going on All Stars 2025. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ciaran Davies has revealed if he's going on All Stars following his shock split from Nicole Samuel.

Love Island All Stars is returning to our screens in January, Monday 13th to be exact, and, while the lineup is still under wraps, the rumoured cast list is growing by the day.

Following his shock split from Nicole Samuel, Welsh islander Ciaran Davies had fans thinking he might be set for an All Stars stint alongside others who are reportedly in talks to go on like Grace Jackson, Luca Bish and Ekin-Su.

Ciaran and Nicole first sparked split speculation when Nicole removed an Instagram highlight dedicated to Ciaran. The breakup was later confirmed by The Tab who were told: "Over the last couple of days Nicole and Ciaran have made the mutual decision to part ways.

"They have left the relationship on amicable terms, and will remain good friends going forward.”

Nicole and Ciaran at the NTAs 2024. Picture: Instagram

When Love Island announced All Stars was coming back, Ciaran replied with two raised hands emojis which had fans thinking he was going to be in the cast.

However, during a Snapchat Q&A a fan asked him: "Are you going on All Stars?"

Ciaran replied with a selfie and simply wrote, "no".

Starring on the hit dating show in the summer, Ciaran and Nicole came second to Mimii and Josh who ultimately won and took home the 50k cash prize.

Ciaran has said he's not going on All Stars. Picture: Snapchat

Following Ciaran and Nicole's split, the only season 11 couple still together is Uma and Wil who moved in together in September.

So far there isn't a confirmed lineup for All Stars but some other stars have come forward to shut down rumours like season 8's Gemma Owen who's said news of her being signed to the show is "fake news".

