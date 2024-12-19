Love Island's Ciaran Davies addresses All Stars 2025 rumours

19 December 2024, 12:19

Love Island's Ciaran Davies reveals if he's going on All Stars 2025
Love Island's Ciaran Davies reveals if he's going on All Stars 2025. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island's Ciaran Davies has revealed if he's going on All Stars following his shock split from Nicole Samuel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island All Stars is returning to our screens in January, Monday 13th to be exact, and, while the lineup is still under wraps, the rumoured cast list is growing by the day.

Following his shock split from Nicole Samuel, Welsh islander Ciaran Davies had fans thinking he might be set for an All Stars stint alongside others who are reportedly in talks to go on like Grace Jackson, Luca Bish and Ekin-Su.

Ciaran and Nicole first sparked split speculation when Nicole removed an Instagram highlight dedicated to Ciaran. The breakup was later confirmed by The Tab who were told: "Over the last couple of days Nicole and Ciaran have made the mutual decision to part ways.

"They have left the relationship on amicable terms, and will remain good friends going forward.”

Nicole and Ciaran at the NTAs 2024
Nicole and Ciaran at the NTAs 2024. Picture: Instagram

When Love Island announced All Stars was coming back, Ciaran replied with two raised hands emojis which had fans thinking he was going to be in the cast.

However, during a Snapchat Q&A a fan asked him: "Are you going on All Stars?"

Ciaran replied with a selfie and simply wrote, "no".

Starring on the hit dating show in the summer, Ciaran and Nicole came second to Mimii and Josh who ultimately won and took home the 50k cash prize.

Ciaran has said he's not going on All Stars
Ciaran has said he's not going on All Stars. Picture: Snapchat

Following Ciaran and Nicole's split, the only season 11 couple still together is Uma and Wil who moved in together in September.

So far there isn't a confirmed lineup for All Stars but some other stars have come forward to shut down rumours like season 8's Gemma Owen who's said news of her being signed to the show is "fake news".

Read more Love Island here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Maura Higgins addresses claims she's taking over from Maya Jama as Love Island host

Maura Higgins reveals if she's replacing Maya Jama as Love Island host

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims Maura Higgins is replacing her as show host

Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims she quit and is being replaced by Maura Higgins

Love Island All Stars 2025 rumoured lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup - The rumoured cast revealed

Ekin-Su 'signed up' to Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island's Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu 'signed' to All Stars 2025

Hot On Capital

David Corenswet as River in The Politician

David Corenswet: 12 facts about the Superman actor you need to know

Molly-Mae reveals hostile Tommy Fury phone call in documentary trailer

Molly-Mae reveals hostile Tommy Fury phone call in documentary trailer

Billie Eilish responds after fan removes Blohsh logo tattoo over meaning controversy

Billie Eilish responds after fan removes Blohsh logo tattoo over meaning controversy

Is La Palma based on a true story? Here's what's actually real

Is Netflix's La Palma based on a true story? The real life island and volcano explained

Molly-Mae's documentary is set to release on Prime Video

Molly-Mae's documentary – Release date, what it's about and all the details revealed

SZA 'Lana SOS Deluxe' release time: Here's what time the album comes out

SZA Lana SOS Deluxe release time: Here's what time the album comes out

Grace Dent appears on I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Grace Dent: Age, MasterChef, partner and children

Jason Derulo had a pop star appraisal with our 'HR department'

Jason Derulo gets a hilarious Popstar Appraisal

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

When will Wicked be on streaming? How to watch the Wicked movie online

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about the sequel movie

Wicked Part 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, songs and news about Wicked For Good

Disney faces backlash after removing trans storyline from new Pixar show Win or Lose

Disney face backlash after removing trans storyline from new Pixar show Win or Lose

We Live In Time's Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh interview each other

We Live In Time's Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield interview each other

Tom Holland called Zendaya 'the best thing' to happen to him

Tom Holland calls Zendaya ‘the best thing’ that’s happened to him

Jade has finished filming two new music videos

Everything we know about Jade Thirlwall's new songs and their music videos

Maura Higgins on why she doesn't regret talking about Pete Wicks on I'm A Celeb

Maura Higgins explains why she has 'no regrets' about Pete Wicks comments on I'm A Celeb

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

Scream 7: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers news about the next Scream movie

Jordan North told Capital Breakfast about rescuing a dog from the Thames

Jordan North rescues a dog from the River Thames in heroic moment

XO Kitty season 2: Everything we know so far

XO, Kitty season 2: Release date, cast, spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix show

Travis Kelce bought luxury gifts for Taylor Swift's 35th birthday

Everything Taylor Swift got from Travis Kelce for her 35th birthday

Amanda Seyfried speaks out on Ariana Grande being cast as Glinda in Wicked over her

Amanda Seyfried speaks out on Ariana Grande being cast as Glinda in Wicked over her

More Movies & TV News

Liam Payne fans outraged by TMZ documentary

Liam Payne fans outraged by "invasive" TMZ documentary

Will there ever be a Buffy reboot? Sarah Michelle Gellar is now open to it

Sarah Michelle Gellar says she's open to Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

Christmas Fettuccini is totally a thing as mentioned by Kate Winslet in The Holiday.

What is Christmas fettuccine? Recipe for festive ‘The Holiday’ dish revealed

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday as Graham and Amanda

How old are the cast of The Holiday? From Kate Winslet to Jude Law

Cameron Diaz in The Holiday

Is the cottage in The Holiday real? And where is Rosehill cottage?

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset