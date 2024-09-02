Love Island's Wil And Uma Announce Big News To Fans

2 September 2024, 12:30 | Updated: 2 September 2024, 12:31

Wil and Uma reveal new venture together
Wil and Uma reveal new venture together. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Wil and Uma have shared some "exciting news" with fans as their Love Island romance continues to blossom.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island fan favourites Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh have gone from strength-to-strength since leaving the villa in one of the most dramatic ways.

They might not have to won the show but they seem to be winning at love as they've even become boyfriend and girlfriend since leaving the show.

And now they've taken their relationship to the next level!

Uma and Wil share "exciting news" with fans
Uma and Wil share "exciting news" with fans. Picture: Instagram

Wil took to TikTok to share some "exciting news" revealing that he and Uma have moved in together!

"Some pretty exciting news, obviously I've been a bit quiet recently on the socials but their been a good reason for it. While Uma's been away for Grace's birthday I've been getting things sorted for our new place," Wil explained displaying their keys with Uma's arms around him.

Uma said: "We just wanted to come on here just to tell you all our exciting news, and obviously we'll keep you all the loop. It's empty right now so we will be having a lot of fun furnishing which we'll show to all you guys."

Love Island's Will and Uma have their first flat

After giving a brief tour of their first home together Wil said he was "buzzing". Uma also shared a couple of videos on her Instagram story, where in one Wil picked her up and spun her around.

They haven't revealed where they are living but it has been mentioned in the past about them moving in together in London. Uma is already from London but Wil will be making the move from Whitley Bay.

Uma and Wil have moved into a new flat together
Uma and Wil have moved into a new flat together. Picture: Instagram

Wil was dumped from Love Island when Reuben Collins stole Uma from of him, but as she was so sure of her feelings, Uma left the villa arm-in-arm with Wil.

Once back in the real world Wil asked Uma to be his girlfriend with a grand gesture of balloons and a arch with the words: I have found everything I want in you. Uma will you be my Girlfriend?

Of course she said yes and for her birthday Wil kept the standard up, surprising her with even more balloons, designer items and a trip to Paris. We can't wait to see what's next for these two love birds!

