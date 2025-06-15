Mariah Carey's legendary Capital's Summertime Ball setlist in order

By Sam Prance

What songs did Mariah Carey sing at Capital's Summertime Ball? Here her full 2025 setlist including her new song 'Type Dangerous'.

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard is a place for legends and no artist encapsulates the word "legend" quite like Mariah Carey.

After debuting in the 1990s with 'Vision of Love', Mariah has dominated the charts for over 30 years and never left them. 'Hero'? 'Fantasy'? 'We Belong Together'? Mariah's hit songs have changed the course of pop history and albums like Butterfly, The Emancipation of Mimi and Caution are certified classics.

Oh and of course, Mariah is the indisputable Queen of Christmas thanks to her self-penned smash 'All I Want for Christmas Is You'.

What songs did Mariah bring to her first Summertime Ball though? Scroll down to see the iconic setlist in full.

What is Mariah Carey's Summertime Ball setlist?

Mariah Carey - Summertime Ball setlist 2025

'Fantasy'

'Emotions'

'Hero'

'Always Be My Baby'

'Honey' / 'Heartbreaker'

'Type Dangerous'

'Touch My Body'

'It's Like That'

'We Belong Together'

Mariah gave the lambs everything we want with her Summertime Ball setlist. Kicking things with timeless anthems like 'Fantasy' and 'Emotions', Mariah then segued into emotional renditions of her songs 'Hero' and 'Always Be My Baby'.

If that weren't enough', she mashed up 'Honey' and 'Heartbreaker', performed her new single 'Type Dangerous' for the first time live in the UK and had everyone dancing with 'Touch My Body' and 'It's Like That'.

To cap things off, Mariah ended with 'We Belong Together', proving why she's one of the greatest voices and songwriters of all time.

Queen of Christmas! Queen of Summertime! Every season is Mariah season.

