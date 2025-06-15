Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 with Barclaycard set times revealed. Picture: Capital

By Capital FM

What time does Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 start and when does it finish? Here are all the set times, and what time each artist performs.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Today's the day – the UK's biggest summer party has arrived! Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 is finally here and we're back with another absolutely incredible lineup.

The star-studded 2025 lineup includes the likes of Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tate McRae, Lola Young, JADE (who's opening the show) and so! many! more!

But what time does it start, what time does it finish and, most importantly, what time are each of the artists on stage?

You can watch Capital’s Summertime Ball (for free!) on Global Player, the official Capital app, to watch the full show at home!

What time does the #CapitalSTB start? Here's all the set times. Picture: Shutterstock

What time does Capital's Summertime Ball start?

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard kicks off at 3pm BST with Capital Weekender's Kem Cetinay taking to the stage to get the summer party started.

The It Girl herself Jade will be opening the Summertime Ball 2025 with what is guaranteed to be an absolutely iconic performance.

If you're watching on the official Global Player livestream, the show will start at approximately 3:30pm.

What time does Capital's Summertime Ball finish?

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 is set to wrap up at approximately 10:00pm BST with an incredible performance from our closing artist.

Jade is set to open Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

What are the set times for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard?

NOTE: The set times in this article are based on the official Global Player livestream. If you're watching along at home, this article will be updated as soon as the first artist takes to the stage on the livestream.

Jade – 4:05pm

Zara Larsson - 4:20pm

Lola Young - 4:45pm

Remember Monday - 5:00pm

James Hype - 5:06pm

Reneé Rapp - 5:30pm

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff - 5:43pm

Jessie J - 6:10pm

Dasha - 6:45pm

JLS (Barclaycard Out of the Blue surprise guest) - 6:53pm

KSI - 7:22pm

Rita Ora - 7:42pm

Myles Smith - 8:05pm

Tate McRae - 8:20pm

Busted vs McFly - 8:45pm

Benson Boone - 9:12pm

Mariah Carey - 9:42pm

