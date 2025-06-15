Set times for Capital’s Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

On Air Now
Capital's Summertime Ball Afterparty 10pm - 1am
15 June 2025, 21:54
What time does Capital's Summertime Ball 2025 start and when does it finish? Here are all the set times, and what time each artist performs.
Today's the day – the UK's biggest summer party has arrived! Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 is finally here and we're back with another absolutely incredible lineup.
The star-studded 2025 lineup includes the likes of Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, Tate McRae, Lola Young, JADE (who's opening the show) and so! many! more!
But what time does it start, what time does it finish and, most importantly, what time are each of the artists on stage?
You can watch Capital’s Summertime Ball (for free!) on Global Player, the official Capital app, to watch the full show at home!
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard kicks off at 3pm BST with Capital Weekender's Kem Cetinay taking to the stage to get the summer party started.
The It Girl herself Jade will be opening the Summertime Ball 2025 with what is guaranteed to be an absolutely iconic performance.
If you're watching on the official Global Player livestream, the show will start at approximately 3:30pm.
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 is set to wrap up at approximately 10:00pm BST with an incredible performance from our closing artist.
NOTE: The set times in this article are based on the official Global Player livestream. If you're watching along at home, this article will be updated as soon as the first artist takes to the stage on the livestream.