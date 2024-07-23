Love Island's Wil And Uma Plan Huge Next Step In Their Relationship

23 July 2024

Wil and Uma spill on their future plans in Q&A
Wil and Uma spill on their future plans in Q&A. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Love Island stars Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh have revealed the next big step in their relationship now that they've left the villa.

A couple weeks after Uma and Wil left the Love Island villa arm-in-arm, they answered some questions in an Q&A where they explained how Wil got the nickname 'Blueberry' and what their next steps are in terms of their relationship.

And it turns out that the pair, who recently became boyfriend and girlfriend, are already ready to make things more serious as they revealed plans to move in together.

One fan asked, 'Any plans to move in together?' and the couple replied with a video of lots of smiling, nodding and Uma holding a thumbs up.

Wil and Uma confirm plans to move in together
Wil and Uma confirm plans to move in together. Picture: Instagram @umajammeh

So, although they confirmed it without words, Uma and Wil are planning to live together but with Uma based in London and Wil based in Whitley Bay it's unclear where they'll make their base.

In the Q&A the couple were also asked how Wil's nickname 'Blueberry' had come about, as all the other nicknames Uma had gone for correlated to the islanders' names. For example, Joey was 'Jo Jo' and Ayo was 'Yo Yo'.

Wil said it all started when he took Uma into the separate villa alongside Joey, Grace, Ronnie and Tiffany. He said: "There were blueberries in the fridge and we just sat and ate blueberries, we were chucking them up to each other and stuff like that.

"I was telling her about how much I love blueberries and then she's like looking my eye and is like, 'omg your eyes look like blueberries'."

Wil and Uma explained how Wil got the nickname 'blueberry'
Wil and Uma explained how Wil got the nickname 'blueberry'. Picture: Instagram

He went on: "Since then, whenever we'd be sat together chilling we'd go to the fridge and get some blueberries to sit and chill with and on our first night out [of] the villa as well, when we were in the holding villa, we sat up all night and munched on blueberries."

Uma said she was surprised none of their blueberry chats were aired at it meant her nickname made no sense without the context. Well, now we know!

