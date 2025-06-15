Full setlist for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025

15 June 2025, 21:58 | Updated: 15 June 2025, 22:00

Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list
Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 – the full set list. Picture: Capital
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Here's every song each artist performed at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 including JADE, Tate McRae and Mariah Carey.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UK's BIGGEST summer party is officially back in business for another year and the line-up for Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 is truly spectacular. (Like, hellooooo... have you SEEN who's set to take to the stage at Wembley?!)

From the likes of Mariah Carey and Benson Boone to Tate McRae and Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff... Jade! Lola Young! Jessie J! Busted vs McFly! Fans at Wembley and those watching at home are in for an absolute treat as the biggest stars perform their biggest tracks – as well as a few surprises mixed in there too!

Want to know what songs our incredible line-up are performing at this year's show? Look no further. Scroll down to see all the setlists from our 2025 Summertime Ball artists.

Jade is set to open Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025
Jade is set to open Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

NOTE: This article will be updated in tandem with the official Global Player livestream. If you're watching along at home, we will update each artist's setlist as soon as they are performing on the livestream.

JADE Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did JADE sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. ‘FUFN’
  2. 'Shout Out To My Ex / Sweet Melody' (Little Mix medley)
  3. 'Angel Of My Dreams'

Zara Larsson Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Zara Larsson sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Never Forget You'
  2. 'Symphony'
  3. 'Lush Life'
  4. 'Pretty Ugly'
  5. 'Can't Tame Her'

Lola Young Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Lola Young sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'One Thing'
  2. 'Messy'

Remember Monday Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Remember Monday sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'What The Hell Just Happened?'
  2. 'Please Please Please / Pink Pony Club'

James Hype Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs were in James Hype DJ set at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Lose Control'
  2. 'Drums'
  3. 'Satisfaction'
  4. 'Get Busy'
  5. 'Catapult'
  6. 'Don't Wake Me Up'
  7. 'Basslines'
  8. 'Afraid'
  9. 'Klubheads'
  10. 'More Than Friends'
  11. 'Move Your Feet'
  12. 'Ferrari'

Reneé Rapp Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Reneé Rapp sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Leave Me Alone'
  2. 'In The Kitchen / Snow Angel'
  3. 'Not My Fault'

Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff perform at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Feeling Like Will'
  2. 'Gettin' Jiggy With It'
  3. 'Men In Black'
  4. 'Miami'
  5. 'Boom Shake The Room'
  6. 'DJ Jazzy Jeff medley'
  7. 'Switch'
  8. 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air'
  9. 'Pretty Girls'
  10. 'Summertime'

Jessie J Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Jessie J sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Bang Bang'
  2. 'Do It Like A Dude'
  3. 'Domino'
  4. 'No Secrets'
  5. 'Living My Best Life'
  6. 'Price Tag'

Dasha Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Dasha sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Not At This Party'
  2. Austin'

JLS Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did JLS sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'The Club Is Alive'
  2. 'Beat Again'
  3. 'She Makes Me Wanna'
  4. 'Everybody In Love'

KSI Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did KSI sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Not Over Yet'
  2. 'Don't Play'
  3. 'Catch me If You Can'
  4. 'Holiday'
  5. 'Thick Of It'

Rita Ora Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Rita Ora sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Your Song'
  2. 'Let You Love Me'
  3. 'Heat'
  4. 'Praising You'
  5. 'I Will Never Let You Down'

Myles Smith Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Myles Smith sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Nice To Meet You'
  2. 'Wait For You'
  3. 'Gold'
  4. 'Stargazing'

Tate McRae Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Tate McRae sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Sports Car'
  2. 'Exes'
  3. 'Revolving Door'
  4. 'You Broke Me First'
  5. 'She's All I Wanna Be'
  6. 'It's OK, I'm OK'
  7. 'Greedy'

Busted vs McFly Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Busted vs McFly sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Stargirl'
  2. '5 Colours'
  3. 'Obviously'
  4. 'All About You'
  5. 'Shine A Light'
  6. 'Crashed The Wedding'
  7. 'What I Go To School For'
  8. 'Sleeping With The Light On'
  9. 'Year 3000'

Benson Boone Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Benson Boone sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else'
  2. 'Slow It Down'
  3. 'Mystical Magical'
  4. 'Momma Song'
  5. 'Man In Me'
  6. 'Beautiful Things'

Mariah Carey Summertime Ball 2025 setlist

What songs did Mariah Carey sing at the Summertime Ball 2025?

  1. 'Fantasy'
  2. 'Emotions'
  3. 'Hero'
  4. 'Always Be My Baby'
  5. 'Honey/Heartbreaker'
  6. 'Type Dangerous'
  7. 'Touch My Body'
  8. 'It's Like That'
  9. 'We Belong Together'

