Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

9 June 2025, 20:47

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer
Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer. Picture: ITV2/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Who is Love Island 2025 contestant Harry Cooksley? From his Instagram account to where he's from, here's all of his important facts.

Love Island 2025 is back for its twelfth series this year and spending his summer in the villa of love is Harry Cooksley.

A confident man on the dating scene, he's after his life partner who is comfortable in themselves and "great at making eye contact". Harry said: "I'm going on Love Island because I would like to meet someone who is confident enough in themselves. I feel like I meet a lot of people who don't really know who they are."

Leaving behind his professional job and glamorous life, he'll be heading into the Mallorca love pad with a new batch of singletons including a personal wealth management expert, a professional football's son and a former fire breather.

Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Harry from how old he is, where he's from and what his unique job is.

Love Island's Harry taking a car selfie wearing his sunglasses
Love Island's Harry has big connections in the sporting world. Picture: Harry Cooksley/Instagram

How old is Love Island's Harry Cooksley?

As this year's oldest contestant on the original Love Island line up, Harry is 30 years old. The youngest heading into the villa so far is 22 years old.

Where is Love Island's Harry Cooksley from?

When he is not travelling the world with his job you'll find Harry living in Guildford, a town in West Surrey.

What is Love Island Harry's job and what football team does he play for?

His main job is a professional footballer and he plays for league team Farnham Town in the South Central Division.

He's also played for teams including AFC Wimbledon and Farnborough and sometimes goes by the nickname of "The Surrey Zidane".

What is Love Island's Harry's connection to Declan Rice?

His claim to fame and his side job is working as professional football player Declan Rice's body double. Speaking about his job, he said: "When he does a shoot, any body close ups will actually be me. You'll never see my face, but you'll see my shoulder or chest, that kind of thing."

What is Love Island's Harry looking for on Love Island?

Talking about the traits he's looking for in the opposite sex, Harry said: "The girl next door that makes me laugh and can hold eye contact with me. I don't think I'd go for the most obvious girl, I like a real sweet girl."

He described his biggest ick as the girl making the first move as he's a "bit more old fashioned".

Is Love Island's Harry Cooksley on Instagram?

You can find Harry and his glamorous life on @harrycooksley8 where he has around 12,000 followers before his TV debut on Love Island.

