Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

13 June 2025, 14:40 | Updated: 13 June 2025, 14:41

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained
Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained. Picture: Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Georgia's house is vandalised with a brick while she's on house arrest but who did it?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If you've seen Ginny & Georgia season 3, you may be wondering who threw the "murderer" brick at Georgia's house.

Ginny & Georgia is no stranger to keeping us on our toes. This season alone, the show has kept us guessing whether or not Georgia will be sent to jail for murdering Tom. Not only that but there's been multiple shock pregnancy plot points, and the question of who and Ginny and Georgia will end up with has taken multiple twists and turns.

In and among the main storylines though, fans want to know the story behind the terrifying brick scene in episode 6.

Watch the Ginny & Georgia season 3 trailer

At the start of episode 6, Georgia is home alone on house arrest and turns on the TV to see her case being discussed on the news. Having been dubbed the 'Mayoress Murderess' in the media, Georgia watches as a doctor accuses her of having a personality disorder. She then turns off the TV in frustration.

Just moments later, someone throws a brick through Georgia's dining room window with the word "murderess" on it. You can then hear a car speed off but we never see who actually threw the brick. So who did it?

Naturally, TikTok has gone wild with theories. Some people think Mayor Paul is behind it (seems like a bit of a reach), others have accused Austin (Austin can't drive), so what is the truth?

Did Paul throw the brick in Ginny & Georgia?
Did Paul throw the brick in Ginny & Georgia? Picture: Netflix

Well, Ginny & Georgia season 3 never actually explains who threw the brick. As a result, it seems likely that the scene was written to convey exactly how poor Georgia's public image had become. Instead of being thrown by anyone in Georgia's personal circle, it's likely that the brick was thrown by a complete stranger incensed by her case.

Given that Georgia had more pressing worries in season 3, it also makes sense why it's never followed up on. That being said, Ginny & Georgia could come back to the storyline in season 4. With characters like Cynthia, Gil and Georgia's family all having vendettas against her, anything is possible.

Who do you think threw the brick?

Read more Ginny & Georgia news here: :

WATCH: How To Train Your Dragon's Mason Thames and Nico Parker interview each other

Mason Thames & Nico Parker Interview Each Other | How To Train Your Dragon

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Watch Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Inside Harry from Love Island's hair transplant journey in Turkey

Love Island

Love Island's Harry Cooksley is looking to find a serious romance this summer

Love Island's Harry Cooksley: Age, football team, connection to Declan Rice and more

Love Island

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell revealed

Every Love Island 2025 bombshell confirmed and rumoured

Love Island

Is Alisha Weir playing Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The rumours explained

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked Part 2? The Alisha Weir rumours explained

Who was dumped from Love Island Blu Chegini or Shea Mannings?

Who was dumped from Love Island, Blu or Shea?

Love Island

What time does Love Island 2025 start and how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island 2025 start tonight and how long is it on for?

Love Island

The Love Island 2025 cast

Love Island 2025 ages: How old are the cast and who is the oldest?

Love Island

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2025?

Who was dumped from Love Island last night? Every islander who's left the villa so far

Love Island

Who is coupled up on Love Island 2025?

Who's coupled up with who on Love Island 2025? Series 12's couples revealed

Love Island

Love Island fans stunned by resurfaced photos of Megan Forte before the villa

Love Island's Megan Forte Clarke looks 'unrecognisable' in photos before the villa

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits