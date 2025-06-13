Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained

Who threw the brick in Ginny & Georgia season 3? The detail explained. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Georgia's house is vandalised with a brick while she's on house arrest but who did it?

If you've seen Ginny & Georgia season 3, you may be wondering who threw the "murderer" brick at Georgia's house.

Ginny & Georgia is no stranger to keeping us on our toes. This season alone, the show has kept us guessing whether or not Georgia will be sent to jail for murdering Tom. Not only that but there's been multiple shock pregnancy plot points, and the question of who and Ginny and Georgia will end up with has taken multiple twists and turns.

In and among the main storylines though, fans want to know the story behind the terrifying brick scene in episode 6.

At the start of episode 6, Georgia is home alone on house arrest and turns on the TV to see her case being discussed on the news. Having been dubbed the 'Mayoress Murderess' in the media, Georgia watches as a doctor accuses her of having a personality disorder. She then turns off the TV in frustration.

Just moments later, someone throws a brick through Georgia's dining room window with the word "murderess" on it. You can then hear a car speed off but we never see who actually threw the brick. So who did it?

Naturally, TikTok has gone wild with theories. Some people think Mayor Paul is behind it (seems like a bit of a reach), others have accused Austin (Austin can't drive), so what is the truth?

Did Paul throw the brick in Ginny & Georgia? Picture: Netflix

Well, Ginny & Georgia season 3 never actually explains who threw the brick. As a result, it seems likely that the scene was written to convey exactly how poor Georgia's public image had become. Instead of being thrown by anyone in Georgia's personal circle, it's likely that the brick was thrown by a complete stranger incensed by her case.

Given that Georgia had more pressing worries in season 3, it also makes sense why it's never followed up on. That being said, Ginny & Georgia could come back to the storyline in season 4. With characters like Cynthia, Gil and Georgia's family all having vendettas against her, anything is possible.

Who do you think threw the brick?

