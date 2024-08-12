Inside Love Island's Uma's Huge Birthday Surprise From Boyfriend Wil

12 August 2024, 13:38

Wil surprised Uma with a holiday for her birthday
Wil surprised Uma with a holiday for her birthday. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's a look inside Wil Anderson's massive birthday surprise for Leo girlie Uma Jammeh.

Wil Anderson and Uma Jammeh may not have won Love Island season 11 but they certainly won the hearts of fans.

Since they left the villa they have been non-stop couple goals, with Wil seemingly trying to make up for his behaviour in Casa Amor.

After his huge gesture of love when asking Uma to be his girlfriend, we didn't think it could get more special - but somehow he's topped it.

On Uma's birthday, August 11th, Wil filled a gorgeous hotel suite with, what looks like, hundreds of balloons. Including silver letter balloons spelling out, 'Happy Birthday Uma' and 'I love you'.

Wil went all out for Uma's birthday
Wil went all out for Uma's birthday. Picture: Instagram

Not only did he go all out with decorations, he had a bath drawn for her covered in pink rose petals as well as an adorable station set up for them to paint together.

"Oh my God babe, you're literally so cute," Uma gushed as she looked around at all his hard work.

Then came the gifts! On chairs you can clearly see Selfridges bags which are likely full of designer goodies but to top it all off he gave her a card which said: "Nous allons à Paris."

Love Island's Uma shows off huge display of balloons from Will

The message translates to, "we are going to Paris", which means Wil is taking her to the city of love for her 24th birthday.

After some Love Island fans were unsure about Wil following Casa Amor and Movie Night it's safe to say this display has won them over.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, one fan said: "Oh I'm backtracking, he can get that 10 from me !!!!"

Another wrote, "FINE I'll give Wil his tens here this is very sweet". With other's saying things like: "I would absolutely love love love this and cry if someone did this for my birthday."

