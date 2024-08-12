Jessy Potts Responds To Joey Essex Split Rumours

12 August 2024, 11:39 | Updated: 12 August 2024, 13:40

Jessy Potts addresses split rumours
Jessy Potts addresses split rumours. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have been in the middle of break up speculation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All eyes were on reality TV veteran Joey Essex when he left the Love Island villa arm-in-arm with 9-5 office worker Jessy Potts.

Many fans where unsure their lifestyles would match up after leaving the show, but the couple remained adamant they would prove the skeptics wrong.

But just days after entering the real world the islanders attended a Love Island season 11 wrap party and Joey was no where to be seen.

Jessy was seen dancing and having a laugh with Reuben Collins who did not get on well with Joey in the villa, and Nicole Samuel who's boyfriend Ciaran Davies labelled Joey as 'the most immature islander'.

Joey and Jessy were said to be in their 'exclusive era'
Joey and Jessy were said to be in their 'exclusive era'. Picture: Instagram

Joey's absence threw fuel to the fire that the pair had simply had a 'showmance' but ready to but the rumours to bed, Jessy cleared the air on her Instagram story on Sunday.

Sharing a cute poolside picture of her and Joey, Jessy wrote 'miss you' tagging his @.

Just a few days prior the former TOWIE star shared some pictures captioned, 'back to reality' with a shooting star and sparkle emoji, suggesting he's back settled into his Essex home.

Whereas, Jessy showed a snap at the weekend of an adorable dog which hints to her being back in her Leicester-based home.

Jessy posted a picture of Joey kissing her on her cheek
Jessy posted a picture of Joey kissing her on her cheek. Picture: Instagram

It looks like the pair have been visiting home and spending some time apart after practically living together for weeks in the Love Island villa.

They don't have plans to move in with one another yet, as Joey made clear on Aftersun, so they'll be more times where they are separated due to where their bases are located.

However they still seem to be exclusive, especially as they haven't deleted their post with the caption, 'exclusive era'.

Joey has not revealed why he was not at the wrap party.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Grace and Reuben make their relationship 'Instagram official'

Love Island's Grace And Reuben Take Next Step In Their Relationship

Wil surprised Uma with a holiday for her birthday

Inside Love Island's Uma's Huge Birthday Surprise From Boyfriend Wil

Are Jessy and Joey still together after Love Island?

Are Love Island's Joey And Jessy Still Together?

Two Love Island bombshells got into a row at the reunion party

Two Love Islanders Embroiled In Huge Row At Reunion Party

Hot On Capital

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book
What Happens In The It Ends With Us Books? The It Starts With Us Plot Explained

What Happens In It Starts With Us? It Ends With Us Book Sequel Summary Explained

Meet Love Is Blind: UK hosts Emma and Matt

Who Are The Love Is Blind UK Hosts? Meet Matt And Emma Willis

The Umbrella Academy's Five and Lila affair plot twist has been slammed by fans

The Umbrella Academy Fans Slam "Unnecessary" Five And Lila Season 4 Storyline

Love is Blind's Benaiah spoke about his vision for an ideal marriage

Benaiah From 'Love Is Blind UK' Hints He’s Still Single

How To Watch It Ends With Us Online Via Streaming

When Will It Ends With Us Be On Netflix? How To Watch The Movie Online Via Streaming

The sequel to Freaky Friday 2 has been confirmed by actress Lindsay Lohan

Freakier Friday Details Including Plot, Release Date, Cast & More

All the details on the new Lilo & Stitch film

'Lilo & Stitch' Live-Action Movie, All The Details From Cast To Release Date

Spencer Matthews is running 30 marathons in 30 days

Spencer Matthews Shares Update From The Desert Amid 30 Marathons Challenge

How did Ben die in The Umbrella Academy? The Jennifer Incident Is Finally Revealed In Season 4

How did Ben die in The Umbrella Academy? Jennifer Incident Is Finally Revealed In Season 4

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman is braced for hate over final season

The Umbrella Academy Boss Addresses "Hate" Over Season 4's Ending

Love is Blind UK fans joked Freddie and Catherine could be related

Love Is Blind UK Fans Fear One Couple Is Actually Related

Sam from Love is Blind UK was unlucky in love on Love is Blind UK

Who Is Sam From Love Is Blind UK? His Age, Job, Instagram & More

The Umbrella Academy season 4: Durango and Jennifer explained

What Is Durango In The Umbrella Academy? Season 4 Jennifer Plot Explained

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years

Umbrella Academy season 3: Who is Abigail Hargreeves?

Who Is Abigail Hargreeves In Umbrella Academy Season 4? Her Full Backstory Explained

The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4

Will There Be An Umbrella Academy Season 5? Here's Why It's Ending With Season 4

Shawn Mendes 'Why Why Why' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Shawn Mendes Reveals He Was Almost A Father In Emotional 'Why Why Why' Lyrics

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be performing at the Olympic closing ceremony

Is Billie Eilish Performing At The Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Blake Lively caught up with Capital's Kemi Rogers

Blake Lively Reveals ‘It Ends With Us’ Link To Taylor Swift Music Video

More Movies & TV News

Josh Hartnett stars in new thriller 'Trap'

Josh Hartnett On How ‘Trap’ Concert Scenes Were Really Filmed

Jenna Ortega Says Approaching Everything With "The Confidence Of A White Man" Changed Her Life

Jenna Ortega Says Having "The Confidence Of The Average White Man" Is The Key To Her Success
Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

Who Will Play Haymitch In The Hunger Games Prequel? The Mike Faist Rumours Explained

Who Will Play Young Haymitch In Hunger Games Prequel? The Mike Faist Rumours Explained

The Umbrella Academy season 4 release time: What time does it come out on Netflix?

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset