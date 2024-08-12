Jessy Potts Responds To Joey Essex Split Rumours

Jessy Potts addresses split rumours. Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts have been in the middle of break up speculation.

All eyes were on reality TV veteran Joey Essex when he left the Love Island villa arm-in-arm with 9-5 office worker Jessy Potts.

Many fans where unsure their lifestyles would match up after leaving the show, but the couple remained adamant they would prove the skeptics wrong.

But just days after entering the real world the islanders attended a Love Island season 11 wrap party and Joey was no where to be seen.

Jessy was seen dancing and having a laugh with Reuben Collins who did not get on well with Joey in the villa, and Nicole Samuel who's boyfriend Ciaran Davies labelled Joey as 'the most immature islander'.

Joey and Jessy were said to be in their 'exclusive era'. Picture: Instagram

Joey's absence threw fuel to the fire that the pair had simply had a 'showmance' but ready to but the rumours to bed, Jessy cleared the air on her Instagram story on Sunday.

Sharing a cute poolside picture of her and Joey, Jessy wrote 'miss you' tagging his @.

Just a few days prior the former TOWIE star shared some pictures captioned, 'back to reality' with a shooting star and sparkle emoji, suggesting he's back settled into his Essex home.

Whereas, Jessy showed a snap at the weekend of an adorable dog which hints to her being back in her Leicester-based home.

Jessy posted a picture of Joey kissing her on her cheek. Picture: Instagram

It looks like the pair have been visiting home and spending some time apart after practically living together for weeks in the Love Island villa.

They don't have plans to move in with one another yet, as Joey made clear on Aftersun, so they'll be more times where they are separated due to where their bases are located.

However they still seem to be exclusive, especially as they haven't deleted their post with the caption, 'exclusive era'.

Joey has not revealed why he was not at the wrap party.

