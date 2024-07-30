Joey Essex Left Speechless At Love Island Final As Finalists Confirm Feuds

30 July 2024, 10:53 | Updated: 30 July 2024, 10:55

The Love Island series 11 final was one to remember
The Love Island series 11 final was one to remember. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Ciaran Davies, Sean Stone and even Mimii Ngulube confirmed rifts with Joey Essex at the Love Island final hosted by Maya Jama.

Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan may have taken home the crown (and £50k prize) on Monday's Love Island final but it was Joey Essex who was getting the heat - and to add salt the wound, it was his birthday.

The reality TV veteran was known to stir the pot a little in the villa, he even won the award for the biggest post stirrer, but it's something he's not ashamed off as he's said he was there to have "fun".

However, his comments here and there seem to have landed him a few enemies among his co-stars, which was evident when they dumped him and Jess in the final dumping of series, which Joey called "savage".

However, wounds were reopened again at the finale as Maya Jama interviewed the show's finalists.

Maya Jama hosted the Love Island final
Maya Jama hosted the Love Island final. Picture: ITV

Speaking to Sean Stone, who came fourth with Matilda Draper, Maya asked: "Obviously you and Joey had such a solid bromance in the villa... then when he voted for you for 'least compatible', it shocked us all, not just you, how did it make you feel?"

"I was gutted, I can't lie but you know he had to do what he had to do," Sean replied before Maya asked: "Are you not mates again?"

Sean said: "I don't know... I haven't spoke to him yet. It's his birthday, I won't ruin it for him."

Maya replied: "Wow, okay...We can leave that for now!"

Earlier on in their chat Maya pointed out how Sean's confidence had grown in the villa to a point where he was causing some drama, "was it Matilda or Joey" who brought out that confidence, she asked.

"Joey," Sean said as the TOWIE star was seen speechless putting his head in his hands.

Mimii and Josh win Love Island 2024

Sean wasn't the only finalist that had a rift with Joey as when runners up Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel were interviewed by Maya, Ciaran's feud with Joey was confirmed.

Ciaran was the youngest contestant on this year's show at just 21 years old, but Maya said he proved to be on of the most mature men in the villa. "Who would you say was the most immature islander?" Maya quizzed.

It didn't take Ciaran long to say, "Joey Essex". Joey, 34, simply replied by proudly putting his arm in the air before adding, "Thank you".

Sean and Joey had a 'bromance' in the villa
Sean and Joey had a 'bromance' in the villa. Picture: ITV

Love Island viewers were in full support with comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying things like, "Ciaran deserves to win purely for always calling Sean and Joey on their bs".

And, "It’s ironic how Joey was the oldest in the villa but most immature but Ciaran who is 21 was one of the most mature if not the most".

Of course Mimii and Joey's infamous 'secret mission' came up as Maya spoke to Mimii and Josh before they were named the series' winners.

Mimii said she definitely regretted getting Joey involved in that and Maya turned back to Joey and said "yeah you were wrong for that".

Love Island Star Rushed To Fix Their Teeth After Being On The Show

