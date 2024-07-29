Love Island's Joey Essex Brings Samantha Kenny To Tears In Final Dumping

29 July 2024, 11:18 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 11:20

Samantha was brought to tears on Love Island
Samantha was brought to tears on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped by the entire Love Island cast and things got emotional.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The penultimate episode of Love Island series 11 was one for the reality TV history books. All of the dumped cast were invited back to judge the final five couples.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts ended up with the most votes to be dumped and had to leave the villa. This left Jess and Ayo, Mimii and Josh, Sean and Matilda and Nicole and Ciaran as this year's finalists.

But while the islanders were voting to dump Joey and Jessy, the former TOWIE star found himself in a few frosty interactions. Notably with Sam Taylor, who Joey said was coming from a place of "revenge" and Reuben Collins who Joey accused of being "jealous" of him.

However, the most intense encounter he had was with Samantha Kenny, who he was coupled up with before his ex Grace Jackson entered the villa.

Joey and Jessy were sent packing
Joey and Jessy were sent packing. Picture: ITV

After Samantha picked his coupling he said: "I've always talked highly of Samantha, and will remain to do that."

She snapped back by saying it was "hurtful" that he "lied" to her for two weeks saying he thought they were the "strongest couple in there" and that her feelings for Joey were reciprocated.

He went on to insist that they were just a "friendship" couple and that there was never "really a spark there".

"Why not tell me that then?" Samantha quizzed before Joey cut back in, saying: "I was telling you the whole way through."

Joey goes for Reuben after he votes to send him and Jessy home

Samantha fumed: "No you weren't! Why are you bare face lying, no you never said to me that there weren't a spark! You never said to me there weren't a spark, so don't lie."

Backing her up, Sam reminded Joey of how when he stole Samantha from him he had claimed he felt a spark with her.

Joey came back with: "I can't remember, I've been here so long I've been in and out of couples, of relationships. I've had so much going on I can barely remember what happened two months ago."

Grace and Reuben came in with the rest of the islanders to dump one couple
Grace and Reuben came in with the rest of the islanders to dump one couple. Picture: ITV

Clearly hurt by what he was saying, Samantha turned her head and covered her face while stifling tears.

Later on Jessy was also seen in tears as she told the girls she was annoyed at the reason they were being dumped.

She said: "Everybody was just giving bulls**t reasons, from people who had a grudge against Joey in the first place."

The Love Island final is tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Meet new islander Jessy Potts

Love Island's Jessy Potts And 5 Facts Including Age, Job & Surprising Talent

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? All The Love Island Couples

Here's who's on Love Island 2024 for season 11

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Hot On Capital

All of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy pictures so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Hailey and Justin Bieber share new video

Justin And Hailey Bieber Look So In Love In New Baby Bump Video

Katy Perry slipped in some big news on Capital Breakfast

Katy Perry Teases Massive UK Tour On Capital Breakfast

Are Grace and Reuben still daring outside the villa?

Are Love Island's Grace And Reuben Still Together?

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Katy Perry joined the Official Big Top 40 from Global

Katy Perry Spills On Upcoming New Album

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Is Lady Gaga performing at the Olympic Games 2024?

Is Lady Gaga Performing At The Olympics?

The Kardashians season 6 has been confirmed

When Is The Kardashians Season 6 Coming Out?

Ronnie Vint joined Love Island 2024 as part of the original cast

Does Love Island's Ronnie Vint Wear A Wig?

Niall had the sweetest fan encounter!

Niall Horan Adorably Surprised 4-Year-Old Fan With A Cake And Her First Ever Concert

Halsey's heartbreaking 'Lucky' lyrics explained

The Heartbreaking Meaning Behind Halsey's 'Lucky' Lyrics Explained

Tiffany has made her teeth 'a bit more natural' since leaving Love Island

Love Island Star Rushed To Fix Their Teeth After Being On The Show

Sam Quek is our Team GB House correspondent

Sam Quek Shares Secrets From The Olympic Village

Sabrina Carpenter has announced new dates for her tour

Get Your Tickets To Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour

Events

Deadpool & Wolverine's Matthew and Emma say what it's like on set with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman

Deadpool & Wolverine Cast Say What It's Really Like Working With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
Love Island is set to end at the end of July

When Is The Love Island UK 2024 Summer Final?

A look at Hailey Bieber's new engagement ring

A Closer Look At Hailey Bieber's New Engagement Ring

More Movies & TV News

What time does Elite season 8 come out on Netflix

Elite Season 8 Release Time: Here's When It Comes Out On Netflix

Zachary Levi wants Timothée Chalamet to play live-action Flynn Rider

Tangled's Zachary Levi Wants Timothée Chalamet To Play Live-Action Flynn Rider

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And News

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Bridgerton Season 4 Will See Benedict Explore His "Sexual Fluidity" Even More

Does Lady Cowper's first name hint at Sophie Beckett's introduction?

Bridgerton Fans Spot Major Hint That Sophie Beckett Has Connection To Cowpers

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset