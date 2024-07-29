Love Island's Joey Essex Brings Samantha Kenny To Tears In Final Dumping

Samantha was brought to tears on Love Island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts were dumped by the entire Love Island cast and things got emotional.

The penultimate episode of Love Island series 11 was one for the reality TV history books. All of the dumped cast were invited back to judge the final five couples.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts ended up with the most votes to be dumped and had to leave the villa. This left Jess and Ayo, Mimii and Josh, Sean and Matilda and Nicole and Ciaran as this year's finalists.

But while the islanders were voting to dump Joey and Jessy, the former TOWIE star found himself in a few frosty interactions. Notably with Sam Taylor, who Joey said was coming from a place of "revenge" and Reuben Collins who Joey accused of being "jealous" of him.

However, the most intense encounter he had was with Samantha Kenny, who he was coupled up with before his ex Grace Jackson entered the villa.

Joey and Jessy were sent packing. Picture: ITV

After Samantha picked his coupling he said: "I've always talked highly of Samantha, and will remain to do that."

She snapped back by saying it was "hurtful" that he "lied" to her for two weeks saying he thought they were the "strongest couple in there" and that her feelings for Joey were reciprocated.

He went on to insist that they were just a "friendship" couple and that there was never "really a spark there".

"Why not tell me that then?" Samantha quizzed before Joey cut back in, saying: "I was telling you the whole way through."

Joey goes for Reuben after he votes to send him and Jessy home

Samantha fumed: "No you weren't! Why are you bare face lying, no you never said to me that there weren't a spark! You never said to me there weren't a spark, so don't lie."

Backing her up, Sam reminded Joey of how when he stole Samantha from him he had claimed he felt a spark with her.

Joey came back with: "I can't remember, I've been here so long I've been in and out of couples, of relationships. I've had so much going on I can barely remember what happened two months ago."

Grace and Reuben came in with the rest of the islanders to dump one couple. Picture: ITV

Clearly hurt by what he was saying, Samantha turned her head and covered her face while stifling tears.

Later on Jessy was also seen in tears as she told the girls she was annoyed at the reason they were being dumped.

She said: "Everybody was just giving bulls**t reasons, from people who had a grudge against Joey in the first place."

The Love Island final is tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

