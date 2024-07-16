Love Island Fans Predict Joey Ruins Things For Mimii In Upcoming Episode

16 July 2024, 11:35

Joey was sent to grab Ayo for a chat with Mimii
Joey was sent to grab Ayo for a chat with Mimii. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans think Joey Essex is set to spoil Mimii Ngulube's plans to speak to Ayo Odukoya on the Love Island terrace.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Monday night's episode of Love Island ended with quite a cliff hanger as Mimii Ngulube waited on the terrace, alone, hoping Ayo Odukoya would join her.

She'd passed Joey Essex by the bathrooms and asked him to summon Ayo to her, without anyone else knowing, after a day full of feelings and emotions being brought back to the surface.

During games of 'Game Sex Match' and 'Snog Marry Pie' her 'unfinished business' with Ayo was brought into question, especially by sweet boy Sean Stone.

Like Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu in series eight, Mimii crawled onto the terrace to avoid anyone spotting her and the episode left off with her waiting, with viewers unsure if Joey delivered the news.

Mimii kissed Ayo in the 'Snog Marry Pie' challenge
Mimii kissed Ayo in the 'Snog Marry Pie' challenge. Picture: ITV

As Joey walked into the garden he whispered to himself: "Man on a mission."

But after being named as most likely to speak behind people's back in a recent game, fans aren't convinced he'll have Mimii's back in this situation.

Love Island posted Mimii on the terrace on X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption: 'Mimii’s visited the Ekin-Su school of crawling!'

On fan commented under the clip, "She chose the worst person to ask to send Ayo up tho, that ain't staying quiet" and another said "Should never ask Joey, everyone will find out now".

Mimii sneaks onto the terrace for a secret chat on Love Island

Not only do fans think Joey will tell the islanders, and in particular Josh Oyinsan, they worry that if Ayo does come up to talk to her that he's going pie her.

Both Mimii and Ayo have spoken about how they still have feelings for one another but have "set them aside" as they are coupled up with other people.

However Mimii looks like she's taking advice from her villa bestie Nicole Samuel, who has told her to follow her heart, and it seems all roads lead her back to Ayo.

Love Island returns tonight night, 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

