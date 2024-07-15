Love Island Spoiler Has Mimii's Friends Fuming At Josh For Unexpected Kiss

A Love Islander spoiler sees Josh laying it on Grace. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

"Where's the respect?!" Mimii's friend exclaimed after seeing Josh snog Grace in a Love Island spoiler.

Mimii Ngulube has become a Love Island fan favourite, especially with all the turmoil she's been through in the villa.

After staying loyal to Ayo Odukoya throughout Casa Amor, only for him to crack on with Jess Spencer, viewers all let out a sigh of relief when Josh Oyinsan came strutting into the villa promising to be her knight in shining armour.

But now in a spoiler, which Maya Jama shared on Aftersun, Josh is seen laying it on thick with Grace Jackson, Joey Essex's ex.

Mimii and Josh kissing in tennis challenge. Picture: ITV

In the game 'Snog Marry Pie', which has now become Love Island tradition, Josh snogged Grace before going on to explain why.

"I decided to snog this girl because she's attractive, ever since I've come in she's given me a lot of attention and I feel like we had a good connection.

"And if I wasn't with Mimii I'd probably be a bit more open to getting to know her," he admitted stood in front of all the islanders.

"Thanks Josh," Grace awkwardly replied as Mimii witnessed the entire thing.

Uma Jammeh and Jess White with Mimii's cousin Yolanda and best friend Sydney. Picture: Instagram

After showing the clip, Maya turned the floor to Mimii's cousin Yolanda and her best friend Sydney who were sat in the Aftersun audience.

"That can't run!" Sydney said before Yolanda added: "What?! Where's the respect, where's the respect?"

The panel shared their own frustrations at Josh's actions with Indiyah Polack saying, "Mimii needs to take herself, and carry herself to the final because that is absolutely unacceptable. That is the craziest thing I have ever seen in my whole life!"

Maya and Chris Taylor agreed that it was "violation". "Mimii said she didn't want anyone with wandering eye syndrome, that's wandering penis syndrome," Chris joked.

