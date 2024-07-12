Are Love Island's Uma And Wil Still Together?

12 July 2024, 16:35

Are Uma and Wil still dating now that they aren't on Love Island?
Are Uma and Wil still dating now that they aren't on Love Island? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson left Love Island arm-in-arm, but are they still going strong out in the real world? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island stars Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson (or her 'blueberry', as she likes to call him) left the villa in one of the most dramatic dumpings.

New boy Reuben Collins had chose to couple up with Uma which meant Wil was dumped from the island, however Uma knew where her heart lay and walked out of the villa with her man!

It was quite the statement from Uma and certainly a testament to her feelings. But now they are back in the real world, was it the right choice, are they still dating? Here's what we know.

Wil and Uma left the 11th series on episode 37
Wil and Uma left the 11th series on episode 37. Picture: ITV

Are Uma and Wil still dating?

Since leaving the villa, Uma and Wil look are still going strong and at the time of writing they are still dating.

Taking to IG to share a relationship update, Uma revealed that her and Wil had finally had their first date.

She captioned some pics of them with: "First of many date nights!! Yay. So happy to be out with my blueberry, wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way.

"Thank you for all the support and the lovely messages. Lots of love to absolutely everyone."

When they left the villa, Wil said: "I’ve met friends for life and left with a potential wife!"

Wil has even been sharing fan edits of them as a couple with the ship name 'Wiluma', it's soo adorable. Despite their rocky time post-Casa, he really seems infatuated with her!

Wil shared some videos of him and Uma heading out for a date night
Wil shared some videos of him and Uma heading out for a date night. Picture: Instagram

When explaining why she chose to follow Wil and leave the villa, Uma said: "I’m happy to be leaving as I wouldn’t have wanted to stay and not be genuine to myself and my feelings for Wil.

"I knew where my head and heart was at so I wanted to be true to my feelings for him."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Meet Love Island's new girl Lolly Hart

Who Is Lolly On Love Island? Her Age, Job, Celebrity Run-Ins And More

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Who's Emma? The viral TikTok sound explained

Who's Emma? Love Island's Viral TikTok Sound Explained

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island will air at a later time on Wednesday night

What Time Is Love Island On Tonight?

Hot On Capital

Gypsy Rose Blanchard shuts down speculation about the father of her baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Addresses Speculation About The Father Of Her Baby

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

House Of The Dragon's Tom Glynn-Carney Responds To Young Haymitch Hunger Games Rumours

Kris Jenner opens up about health scare in The Kardashians season 5

Does Kris Jenner Have Cancer? Her Tumour Scare Explained

Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics

Chappell Roan Explains The Gay Meaning Behind Her 'Red Wine Supernova' Lyrics

Matt and Emma Willis are hosting Love is Blind: UK

Love Is Blind UK: Hosts, Release Date, Trailer And More

Kim K teams up with Gypsy Rose on The Kardashians

Is Gypsy Rose In The Kardashians Season 5?

Kim Kardashian sparked concern when she was seen with bandages on her fingers

What Happened To Kim Kardashian’s Finger?

Perrie says she's "really sad" about how things ended with Jesy Nelson

Perrie Opens Up About 'Heartbreak' Of Jesy Nelson Leaving Little Mix

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Will Only Have Six Episodes

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Will Only Have Six Episodes

Kim Kardashian is among those attending the Ambani wedding

All The Celebrity Guests At The Ambani Wedding Including Kim Kardashian & Nick Jonas

Katy Perry Woman's World Artwork

Katy Perry returns with huge new single 'Woman's World'

Katy Perry

Capital Breakfast are at Wimbledon

Capital Breakfast Are Taking Over Wimbledon

Steve Carell talks all thing Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me 4's Steve Carell Confesses His Love For Will Ferrell

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Receives Inappropriate Audition Videos "Every Day"

Bridgerton Casting Director Says She Receives Unsolicited X-Rated Audition Videos "Every Day"
Justin Bieber performed in India for an extravagant wedding

How Much Was Justin Bieber Paid For The Ambani Wedding? Inside His Mega Performance

Taylor Swift has fans awaiting news of an engagement

Are Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Engaged?

Zac Efron Says "He Was Scarred For Life" By His First Kiss Scene

Zac Efron Says He Was "Scarred For Life" By His First On-Screen Kiss

All of Hailey Bieber's pregnancy pictures so far

All Of Hailey Bieber's Baby Bump Photos So Far

More Movies & TV News

Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson star in Fly Me To The Moon

How Channing Tatum And Scarlett Johansson’s New Movie Really Recreated The Moon Landing

The Boys' Chace Crawford Almost Had A "Panic Attack" Before Filming Octopus Sex Scene

The Boys' Chace Crawford Almost Had A "Panic Attack" Before Filming Octopus Sex Scene

Meet Love Island's Josh Sunday Oyinsan

Love Island's Josh Oyinsan, Age, Height, Football Team, Premier League Pal & More

Meet Love Island's Reuben Collins

Love Island's Reuben Collins, Age, Height, Football Team & More

The Boys Had To Completely Change The Sauna Scene In India Because It Was "Illegal" To Show It

The Boys Forced To Completely Change ‘Sauna Scene’ In India Because It Was “Illegal” To Show

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset