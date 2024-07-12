Are Love Island's Uma And Wil Still Together?

Are Uma and Wil still dating now that they aren't on Love Island? Picture: Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson left Love Island arm-in-arm, but are they still going strong out in the real world? Here's what we know.

Love Island stars Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson (or her 'blueberry', as she likes to call him) left the villa in one of the most dramatic dumpings.

New boy Reuben Collins had chose to couple up with Uma which meant Wil was dumped from the island, however Uma knew where her heart lay and walked out of the villa with her man!

It was quite the statement from Uma and certainly a testament to her feelings. But now they are back in the real world, was it the right choice, are they still dating? Here's what we know.

Wil and Uma left the 11th series on episode 37. Picture: ITV

Are Uma and Wil still dating?

Since leaving the villa, Uma and Wil look are still going strong and at the time of writing they are still dating.

Taking to IG to share a relationship update, Uma revealed that her and Wil had finally had their first date.

She captioned some pics of them with: "First of many date nights!! Yay. So happy to be out with my blueberry, wouldn’t have wanted it to go any other way.

"Thank you for all the support and the lovely messages. Lots of love to absolutely everyone."

When they left the villa, Wil said: "I’ve met friends for life and left with a potential wife!"

Wil has even been sharing fan edits of them as a couple with the ship name 'Wiluma', it's soo adorable. Despite their rocky time post-Casa, he really seems infatuated with her!

Wil shared some videos of him and Uma heading out for a date night. Picture: Instagram

When explaining why she chose to follow Wil and leave the villa, Uma said: "I’m happy to be leaving as I wouldn’t have wanted to stay and not be genuine to myself and my feelings for Wil.

"I knew where my head and heart was at so I wanted to be true to my feelings for him."

