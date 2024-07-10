Love Island’s Uma Addresses Shock Exit From The Villa

Uma Jammeh left Love Island to follow her heart. Picture: Uma Jammeh/Instagram / ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Love Island’s Uma Jammeh had fans stunned over her sudden exit from the villa and she’s finally spoken out on those dramatic scenes.

Love Island’s Uma Jammeh decided to follow her heart when love interest Wil Anderson was dumped from the villa, walking away from the show with him – a move producers weren’t expecting.

Uma had just been on a date with bombshells Reuben and Josh, a date which she’d come back happy from, so when it was announced Wil had been dumped no one was expecting her to quit.

After leaving the villa, Uma explained her decision was ‘bittersweet’, but ultimately she wanted to follow her true feelings.

She said: “It’s a bittersweet feeling, I made such amazing friendships in the villa that it started to feel like home but I’m happy to be leaving as I wouldn’t have wanted to stay and not be genuine to myself and my feelings for Wil.”

Love Island: Uma decided to leave when Wil was dumped. Picture: ITV2

Uma added: “I knew where my head and heart was at so I wanted to be true to my feelings for him.”

The model also reflected on their journey together, saying their challenges have only made them stronger. Wil kissed Casa Amor bombshell Lucy in bed during their brief few days together, but didn't re-couple with her so he could reunite with Uma.

Uma explained: “When Wil walked in I instantly felt a connection with him, he was all in for me which I really liked, and it was refreshing off the back of the Ayo situation. Once Wil took me to the other Villa for an overnight stay something clicked and I felt a special spark in that moment which made me realise he was the person for me. That’s why I found Casa hard for me as it made me miss Wil more.

“I feel so comfortable and happy around him. Seeing him waiting for me after Casa was such a special feeling, I know we’ve had our challenges but it’s made us stronger than ever. He’s my blueberry.”

Uma and Wil had only just worked past their challenges when he was dumped. Picture: ITV2

Wil also spoke about Uma’s shock exit, admitting he ‘couldn’t be happier’.

He said: “It didn’t happen the way I expected, but I couldn’t be happier. I left with the girl I went in to get. She’s amazing and her leaving proves how much she likes me, so it’s the next step in our journey together.”

Uma and Wil had grown close over the course of a few weeks. Picture: ITV2

He even called her his ‘potential wife’!

“The most amazing journey ever. I’ve met friends for life and left with a potential wife!”

Love Island continues weekdays at 9pm on ITV2.

