Why did Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split?

Here's why did Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split. Picture: Getty / ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

After Chris Hughes mentioned his relationship with Olivia Attwood on Celebrity Big Brother, here's a closer look at their breakup after Love Island.

Eight years ago, Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood met each other on Love Island season three (2017) and their wild love story catapulted them both into celebrity careers.

Despite securing third place on the iconic season, which saw Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay win, and starring in their own spin off show Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On, Chris and Olivia ended up calling their relationship off a year after the villa.

Now, in 2025, Chris is on Celebrity Big Brother alongside Olivia's friend Ella Rae Wise and, while Olivia has made a few comments about his time on the show, it was Chris who ended up bringing attention to their past relationship.

So, now that Chris and Olivia as exes is at the forefront of reality TV fans' minds, here's a reminder of why the couple ended up calling it quits.

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood attend the National Television Awards 2018. Picture: Getty

During the second live eviction of the series, Chris' housemate Danny Beard asked him: "Did you sh-- on Love Island?" Ella was quick to reply, "yeah he did".

"Only one [person] though, Olivia wasn't it," he send in defence, which Danny then confirmed was him referencing Olivia Attwood. Chris added: "That was when we didn't think anyone was watching."

Turning to Danny, Ella revealed: "I actually do know her, that's why I think it's hard to connect with him... but people do change, it was years ago."

So, what happened between Olivia and Chris? Here's what we know.

Chris Hughes makes racy confession about Love Island ex

Why did Love Island's Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood split?

Most recently, Olivia, who is now married to her ex Bradley Dack, has said their relationship ended due to them ultimately being "incompatible". She admitted they had started to row a lot and the relationship turned "toxic".

Olivia told the Mail Online: "It was toxic with Chris and we argued a lot. I never had that problem with Brad, we never argued. I was just incompatible with Chris.

"You meet on this show and things are very different in the real world. You think ‘oh s--- do we actually have stuff in common?’ It wasn’t meant to be."

Chris Hughes and Olivia Attwood met on Love Island. Picture: ITV

However, at the time of the split, sources on Chris' side claimed things ended because she had started texting her ex and now-husband behind Chris' back. Olivia has denied this but did say her relationship with Chris actually lead her to go back to Bradley, who she dated before Love Island.

"I thought when I was in Love Island that was it. I was so done with [Bradley] but then I ended up in another relationship that ended up being so toxic and all-consuming. And sometimes that's what happens and it pushes you back to your ex," she said.

When their breakup was announced in 2018, sources close to Olivia had also claimed Chris 'publicly humiliated her on many occasions', including allegedly messaging Katie Price and kissing another girl.

Chris and Olivia's split aired on their ITV show 'Chris and Olivia: Crackin' On'. Picture: ITV

While in the Celebrity Big Brother house, Chris has struck up a super close relationship with American star JoJo Siwa. Olivia's friend Ella, who is in the house, has been labelled as "jealous" of Chris and JoJo by viewers and JoJo's mum.

However, Olivia defended Ella in a TikTok, where she said: "I don't think Ella is jealous. I know that's going to cause a divide, but I don't. I think she see's something." She explained: "JoJo's very young and very famous."

Olivia had originally predicted Ella to have a showmance with Chris but she said that was the "obvious" prediction and Chris' friendship with JoJo "makes way more sense".

While Chris is in the CBB house, Olivia has said she will "comment" on the show but said she won't be doing any "swiping" at her ex.

