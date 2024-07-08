Love Island Bosses Left A Key Moment Out Of Movie Night

Love Island's 'film fest' kicked off. Picture: ITV2

By Abbie Reynolds

Some Love Island fans are complaining about a key moment being left out of Movie Night.

Love Island 2024 might have had one of their most explosive movie nights yet, with most fans applauding the producers for pulling no punches when creating excellent tv.

However some fans have a bone to pick with bosses after a part of Ayo Odukoya's conversation with Casa Amor bombshell Jessica Spencer didn't make the cut.

Although Ayo's clips where pretty brutal and did leave Mimii Ngulube - who he was coupled up with before Casa - fuming, some have accused Love Island of 'protecting' him.

The boys' Casa behaviour was exposed on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

While the girls were away in Casa, he was in the main villa getting to know Jessica and in a flirty exchange he said that if she'd been there from the start he might have a 'girlfriend by now'.

Although a lot of his moments with Jess were aired on movie night, fans were less than pleased that this wasn't included.

One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say, "Producers flopped they didn't even show when Ayo said if Jess was there from the beginning he'd have a gf".

Ayo tries to justify his Casa Amor actions

Another wrote: "The producers are protecting Ayo too much.. cause they didn’t even show Ayo’s & Jess’s kiss on the terrace."

The kiss that Ayo shared with Jess on the terrace was another viral moment but by keeping it out it saved Mimii from more heart break.

After his clips were aired on the big screen, Jess told Ayo she didn't think he was being very "compassionate" towards Mimii, to which he replied: "I am sorry and it's not nice that she's had to see what she's just seen.

Ayo and Jessica shared a kiss in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

"But I got to know you and everything happened naturally. I didn't force it, I didn't do nothing erratic but if I was in a relationship and I was closed off with [Mimii] I wouldn't have moved that type of way."

This all came before news that one of the islanders is set to leave the villa in a dramatic exit in Monday night's episode.

