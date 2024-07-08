Love Island Bosses Left A Key Moment Out Of Movie Night

8 July 2024, 13:08 | Updated: 8 July 2024, 14:24

Love Island's 'film fest' kicked off
Love Island's 'film fest' kicked off. Picture: ITV2

By Abbie Reynolds

Some Love Island fans are complaining about a key moment being left out of Movie Night.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 might have had one of their most explosive movie nights yet, with most fans applauding the producers for pulling no punches when creating excellent tv.

However some fans have a bone to pick with bosses after a part of Ayo Odukoya's conversation with Casa Amor bombshell Jessica Spencer didn't make the cut.

Although Ayo's clips where pretty brutal and did leave Mimii Ngulube - who he was coupled up with before Casa - fuming, some have accused Love Island of 'protecting' him.

The boys' Casa behaviour was exposed on Love Island
The boys' Casa behaviour was exposed on Love Island. Picture: ITV2

While the girls were away in Casa, he was in the main villa getting to know Jessica and in a flirty exchange he said that if she'd been there from the start he might have a 'girlfriend by now'.

Although a lot of his moments with Jess were aired on movie night, fans were less than pleased that this wasn't included.

One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to say, "Producers flopped they didn't even show when Ayo said if Jess was there from the beginning he'd have a gf".

Ayo tries to justify his Casa Amor actions

Another wrote: "The producers are protecting Ayo too much.. cause they didn’t even show Ayo’s & Jess’s kiss on the terrace."

The kiss that Ayo shared with Jess on the terrace was another viral moment but by keeping it out it saved Mimii from more heart break.

After his clips were aired on the big screen, Jess told Ayo she didn't think he was being very "compassionate" towards Mimii, to which he replied: "I am sorry and it's not nice that she's had to see what she's just seen.

Ayo and Jessica shared a kiss in Casa Amor
Ayo and Jessica shared a kiss in Casa Amor. Picture: ITV2

"But I got to know you and everything happened naturally. I didn't force it, I didn't do nothing erratic but if I was in a relationship and I was closed off with [Mimii] I wouldn't have moved that type of way."

This all came before news that one of the islanders is set to leave the villa in a dramatic exit in Monday night's episode.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Uma has reportedly left the villa after shock dumping

Why Did Uma Jammeh Leave Love Island?

One islander has reportedly walked out of the villa

Love Island Fan Favourite Quits The Show After Dramatic Dumping

Ellie Jackson joined Love Island in Casa Amor

Who Is Ellie Jackson From Love Island? 4 Facts You Need To Know

Blade is a new Love Island boy

Who Is Love Island's Blade? Age, Height, Job And More

Hugo is a new boy in Love Island

Who Is Love Island's Hugo? 4 Facts You Need To Know Including His TOWIE Link

Hot On Capital

Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first baby with Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie’s Due Date And Baby Details So Far

Does Rhaenys Die In House of The Dragon? Eve Best Hints Her Time In The Show Isn't Over

Does Rhaenys Die In House of The Dragon? Eve Best Hints Her Time In The Show Isn't Over

Did Aegon Die In House of The Dragon? Aemond's Attack Is Completely Different In The Books

Does Aegon Die In House of The Dragon? Aemond's Attack Is Completely Different In The Books
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

House of the Dragon Season 2 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Release Time: Here's When Each Episode Comes Out

Margot Robbie 'pregnant' with her first child

Margot Robbie Expecting Her First Child As Pregnancy Is 'Confirmed'

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death In Every Episode Explained

Who Dies In House of the Dragon Season 2? Every Death Explained

Official Swift Top 40 ... as voted for by you

How To Vote For The Official Swift Top 40 From Global On Capital (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Quavo & Lana Del Rey Tough Lyrics Meaning Explained

The Real Meaning Behind Quavo And Lana Del Rey's 'Tough' Lyrics Explained

The Good Place Fans Can't Believe How Different Manny Jacinto Looks In The Acoylte

The Good Place Fans Can't Believe How Different Manny Jacinto Looks In The Acolyte

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests
The Boys' Boss Defends Hughie's Shocking "Cake Farting" Scene Following Complaints

The Boys' Boss Defends Hughie's Shocking "Cake Farting" Scene Following Complaints

Penn Badgley And Brittany Snow Haven't Been Asked To Star In John Tucker Must Die Sequel

Penn Badgley And Brittany Snow Haven't Been Asked To Star In John Tucker Must Die Sequel

Vanessa Hudgens has issued a statement after she and her new baby were papped

Vanessa Hudgens Speaks Out On Being 'Exploited' Over Photos Of New Baby

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Ciaran reportedly dedicated a tattoo to his ex girlfriend

Love Island's Ciaran's Ex Girlfriend Reveals Tattoo He Dedicated To Her

Who did the OG boys and girls pick to couple up with after Casa Amor?

Who Recoupled On Love Island? The Post-Casa Amor Couples Listed

More Movies & TV News

House Of The Dragon Causes Outrage Over "Unnecessary" Graphic Brothel Scene

House Of The Dragon Causes Outrage Over "Unnecessary" Graphic Brothel Scene

Here's who's on Love Island 2024 for season 11

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

Miranda Cosgrove Confirms An iCarly Movie Will Happen After Reboot Cancellation

Miranda Cosgrove Confirms An iCarly Movie Will Happen After Reboot Cancellation

Will there ever be a Violet and Edmund Bridgerton spin-off prequel series?

Bridgerton Violet And Edmund Spin-Off Prequel: Here's Why Julia Quinn Won't Write Their Book
House of The Dragon Fans Slam Viewers For Body-Shaming Ewan Mitchell Over Nude Scene

House of The Dragon Fans Slam Viewers For Body-Shaming Ewan Mitchell Over Nude Scene

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset