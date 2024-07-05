Who Is Love Island's Blade? Age, Height, Job And More

5 July 2024, 16:14

Blade is a new Love Island boy
Blade is a new Love Island boy. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Meet Blade Siddiqi who entered Love Island 2024 as a Casa Amor bombshell.

Standing at 6ft 4" Blade Siddiqi was impossible to miss as he sauntered into Love Island as a Casa Amor bombshell alongside other lads like Hugo Godfroy and Moziah Pinder.

He immediately caught the eye of Grace Jackson who entered the villa with history with Joey Essex. Since Joey ditched Grace for Jessy Potts she went into Casa single and ready to mingle.

She and Blade hit it off, with a little bit of competition from Moziah. But ultimately Blade took the crown as he walked in the main villa arm-in-arm with Grace.

As we watch him and Grace get to know each other let's get to know Blade. Here's everything you need to know.

Blade entered the main villa coupled up with Grace
Blade entered the main villa coupled up with Grace. Picture: Instagram

How old is Love Island's Blade?

Blade is 29 years old.

What is Love Island Blade's real name?

Although Blade is an unusual name, there's no evidence that it's not his real name.

We'll all remember Ciaran's reaction to his name during the 'Raunchy Race': "Wait, wait, wait, who's name is Blade?!"

Where is Blade from Love Island from?

He's from Stevenage but comes from Danish, Jamaican, Indian and Scottish roots.

Blade works as a butler in the buff
Blade works as a butler in the buff. Picture: Instagram

How tall is Blade from Love Island?

Blade is 6 foot 4 inches, one of tallest boys in the villa. Although Ayo takes the crown standing at 6 foot 6 inches.

What does Love Island's Blade do for a job?

Blade works as a butler in the buff! He's even made an appearance on our sister station Heart.

The Casa Amor bombshell went into Love Island ready to "shake things up", he said: "I want to bring the energy, get amongst it and really consider myself as someone who is looking for something genuine moving forward.

"I want a Queen by my side. I’m hoping to find that in the Villa  with someone who is down to earth and up for a laugh."

Blade had his eyes set on Grace, Uma and Matilda before entering Casa Amor
Blade had his eyes set on Grace, Uma and Matilda before entering Casa Amor. Picture: ITV

Blade had his eyes set on Grace before he entered the villa. "Grace is stunning; she is the spitting image of my ex-girlfriend," he explained.

"She’s an absolute worldie and seems really caring and considerate. She does her best to keep other people’s feelings in mind and seems like a fun girl and quite mature as well."

We look forward to seeing where things go for Grace and Blade.

