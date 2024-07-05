Love Island's Ciaran's Ex Girlfriend Reveals Tattoo He Dedicated To Her

Ciaran reportedly dedicated a tattoo to his ex girlfriend. Picture: ITV/TikTok

By Abbie Reynolds

Ciaran Davies' ex girlfriend has revealed a secret tattoo he dedicated to her.

Ciaran Davies and Nicole Samuel have just become Love Island fan favourites after their emotional Casa Amor reunion, it was so special it even brought host Maya Jama to tears.

Nicole has had problems trusting Ciaran due to how she's been treated in past relationships, but Casa was the ultimate test and he passed with flying colours.

But it turns out commitment may have never been an issue for Ciaran, as it's been revealed that he got a tattoo dedicated to his ex girlfriend Evie-May.

Evie is reportedly Ciaran's ex girlfriend. Picture: TikTok

In a TikTok posted in August of 2022, Ciaran's reported ex Evie shared a video where she lip syncs to Drake's "tat my f**king name on you so I know it's real" lyrics before showing a snap of a man's neck with what looks like an 'Evie-May' tattoo.

The caption of the video tags '@ciarandavies2', an account no longer in use, with 'my MCM' and hashtags of 'boyfriend' and 'holiday'.

According to a tabloid source, "Ciaran and Evie were together for under a year in 2022 - after he briefly dated a 42 year old."

They went on: "They met each other’s families and went on a luxury holiday to Rhodes, as well as race days together.

"Unfortunately, they split because of the distance. It was just so hard for them to maintain a relationship."

Evie shared this on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

It's not clear whether this tattoo is real as it's now nowhere to be seen on the tanned Welsh islander as he's been seen topless on Love Island, as well as wearing lots of low cut shirts.

If it was a real tattoo he definitely had it removed but it also could have been a temporary tat as a joke while on holiday.

Just before Ciaran and Nicole were separated for Casa Amor they had told each other they loved one another and it looks like things are going strong as they reunited in the main villa in matching black outfits.

