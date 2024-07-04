Maya Jama Left ‘In Tears’ In 'Most Dramatic' Casa Amor Recoupling

4 July 2024, 15:08

Maya Jama was left emotional by Love Island's Casa Amor recoupling
Maya Jama was left emotional by Love Island's Casa Amor recoupling. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Witnessing the re-couplings after Casa Amor had Love Island host Maya Jama in tears.

Thursday night’s Love Island is tipped to be 'one of the most dramatic' episodes yet with even presenter Maya Jama left emotional by the recoupling.

Fans are predicting heartbreak for Islanders Uma and Mimi after their respective partners Wil and Ayo had their heads turned in Casa Amor by the new bombshells.

Ahead of the Islanders reuniting in the main villa and finding out who’s recoupled with who, insiders claimed Maya found it tough to see some of the contestants’ reactions to their partners moving on.

A TV source said to MailOnline: "Maya feels connected to the Islanders... she struggled to hide her emotion during filming of the Casa Amor recoupling. It was tough for her to see the reaction from some of the girls, who were shocked to discover the level of betrayal demonstrated by their partner."

Some of the girls' reactions in the recoupling had Maya Jama emotional
Some of the girls' reactions in the recoupling had Maya Jama emotional. Picture: ITV

They continued: "Some of the couples had been together for a significant number of weeks so it was particularly painful for those to reunite under different circumstances.

"It was one of the most dramatic Love Island episodes ever filmed, so much so, bosses had to extend the show."

For this year's Casa Amor the girls in the main villa were sent to Casa where they were joined with six new boys, while the boys stayed put and six new girls joined them there.

At the time of writing, we don't know who's recoupled with who, but some of the Islanders' behaviour has made things very clear.

Maya Jama was left in tears over the Love Island Casa Amor recoupling
Maya Jama was left in tears over the Love Island Casa Amor recoupling. Picture: ITV2

Uma Jammeh and Mimii Ngulube look very set on returning to their boys in the main villa, Wil Anderson and Ayo Odukoya.

However, Wil and Ayo have been cracking on with some of the new girls.

Yet, Wil looks like he knows where his bread is buttered and will likely go back to Uma even though he kissed new girl Lucy in the hideaway.

The Casa Amor recoupling is a tense one
The Casa Amor recoupling is a tense one. Picture: ITV2

Whereas Ayo looks content with new girl Jessica and we wouldn't be surprised if he couples up with her, leaving Mimii single.

Jess and Matilda Draper look like they're going to be fighting it out for new boy Hugo. Jess' original coupling with Trey Norman doesn't look under threat though has he has been cracking on with new girl Ellie.

