Love Island’s Trey Norman And 4 Facts You Need To Know Including Link To Another Islander

26 June 2024, 20:30

Trey from Love Island is from Doncaster
Trey from Love Island is from Doncaster. Picture: ITV2

By Kathryn Knight

Trey Norman has joined the Love Island 2024 summer line-up.

It’s bombshell after bombshell at the moment on Love Island and on Wednesday 26th June viewers were introduced to Trey Norman and Jessy Potts, who join the likes of Joey Essex, his ex Grace Jackson and Konnor Ewudzi in the villa.

Their arrival certainly ruffled feathers after Jessy chose Joey to take on a date. Meanwhile, Trey said he’s looking to find ‘the girl of his dreams’ and therefore isn’t afraid to ruffle some feathers among the contestants.

He’s also hoping to find ‘someone who backs your dreams and ambitions,’ adding: “Loyalty is also a big one for me.”

Here are all the facts you need on Trey as you get to know him on-screen, including his age, where he’s from and what he does for a job.

Trey Norman has joined Love Island's summer 2024 series
Trey Norman has joined Love Island's summer 2024 series. Picture: ITV

Who is Trey Norman?

Trey, who's from Doncaster, described himself as ‘charming’ and 'someone who goes for what they want'. He also considers himself as a ‘bit of a geek’.

He said before heading into the villa: “Something that a lot of women like that they wouldn't expect from me but I’m a bit of a geek and academic. I’ve got a First Class Economics Degree and have completed my masters as well. I also play chess and was in the chess club at University.”

Trey appears to have a link to series one’s Omarl Sultani, who follows him on Instagram, although it’s not known how the lads know each other.

Trey Norman chose to take Jess on a date
Trey Norman chose to take Jess on a date. Picture: ITV2

Trey Norman’s age

Trey is 24 years old, the same age as co-stars Matilda Draper, Sean Stone, Harriett Blackmore, Mimii Ngulube and Nicole Samuel.

The youngest contestant on series 11 is Ciaran Davies, who's 21, while the eldest this year is Patsy Field, 29, after Munveer Jabbal, 30, was dumped.

Trey from Love Island’s job

Trey is a commercial insurance broker.

What is Trey from Love Island’s Instagram?

You can follow Trey @treynorman0311, where he only has a few posts at the time of writing, including a sweet one from his graduation and some smouldering professional gym pics.

He has over 7,000 followers at the moment but we’re sure that number will soar.

