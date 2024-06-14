Who Is Love Island's Callum Jones' New Girlfriend?

Callum Jones was spotted with model Myna Amor in Greece. Picture: Instagram: @callumjones/@mynaamor

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Callum Jones seems to have moved on from his villa ex Jess Gale with a new girlfriend that he met in Greece!

Love Island 2024 has delivered the good in a big way, not only with celebrity bombshell Joey Essex, but just the messy drama going on between the love triangles in the house; Ronnie Vint, Jess White, Harriett Blackmore and of course, Ayo Odukoya, Mimii Ngulube and Uma Jammeh.

But can anything really top the thrill of the moment in Love Island All Stars when both Callum Jones and his ex Molly Smith showed up in a shocking double bombshell situation just months after the pair had ended their own three-year relationship with each other? Nothing will ever top that.

But as we hoped Callum and Molly would fall in love again, what actually happened was they built a friendship with one another and Molly found new love in Tom Clare, the two of which are still together.

Callum was less lucky in love with Jess Gale, with the pair announcing their split earlier in 2024, but it seems like he’s moved on already! Callum’s been spotted with a new brunette model, Myna Amor, who may be his new girlfriend.

Myna turned 23 on the 18th of February 2024. Picture: Instagram: @mynaamor

Who is Callum’s new girlfriend, Myna Amor?

Callum is reportedly seeing model Myna Amor, the pair were spotted by fans enjoying a day out at a spa during a trip to Mykonos.

If you’ve been taking a close look at Callum’s stories over the past week, you may have spotted her in them here and there.

The reality star joined his friend and ex-island Connor Durman, who used to date Sophie Piper, as Connor celebrated his 30th birthday on the Greek islands, and it seems like he hit it off with Myna there.

Reportedly, Callum struck up a conversation with the 23-year-old by the pool and the rest is history.

But with such an intimidating lineup of exes on Callum’s behalf, Myna holds her own. She’s a successful model, signed to Boss Model Management, and whilst she only has 17k Instagram followers at the time of writing, we’re expecting that to go up by the day.

She’s 5 foot 7 inches or 170cm according to her modelling bio on Boss’s website, and her shoe is a size 6, but we’re not sure why you’d need to know that.

Myna seems to be a talented singer too as she shared a cover of Beyoncé’s ‘If I Was A Boy’ on her Instagram reels.

The pair haven’t officially announced their relationship, nor have they even put up photos together, so it’s hard to say whether this will be just a summer European romance or something more long-term.

Jess and Callum were seen bickering at ex Molly Smith's BooHoo launch party. Picture: ITV

Callum and Jess’s break-up hit news headlines around March 2024, just one month after the pair left the villa. They were originally reported to have had a blow-up fight at Molly’s BooHoo launch party, and it was later that Jess then accused Callum of cheating on her.

There appeared to be a miscommunication between the two, as a source close to Callum later defended him revealing to The Daily Mail, “But they didn’t make their relationship official and decided to end things back in March, with Callum believing they parted ways as friends. Callum was never unfaithful to Jess so it has been upsetting for him to hear otherwise.”

