Who Is Love Island's Callum Jones' New Girlfriend?

14 June 2024, 11:23

Callum Jones was spotted with model Myna Amor in Greece
Callum Jones was spotted with model Myna Amor in Greece. Picture: Instagram: @callumjones/@mynaamor

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Callum Jones seems to have moved on from his villa ex Jess Gale with a new girlfriend that he met in Greece!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Island 2024 has delivered the good in a big way, not only with celebrity bombshell Joey Essex, but just the messy drama going on between the love triangles in the house; Ronnie Vint, Jess White, Harriett Blackmore and of course, Ayo Odukoya, Mimii Ngulube and Uma Jammeh.

But can anything really top the thrill of the moment in Love Island All Stars when both Callum Jones and his ex Molly Smith showed up in a shocking double bombshell situation just months after the pair had ended their own three-year relationship with each other? Nothing will ever top that.

But as we hoped Callum and Molly would fall in love again, what actually happened was they built a friendship with one another and Molly found new love in Tom Clare, the two of which are still together.

Callum was less lucky in love with Jess Gale, with the pair announcing their split earlier in 2024, but it seems like he’s moved on already! Callum’s been spotted with a new brunette model, Myna Amor, who may be his new girlfriend.

Myna turned 23 on the 18th of February 2024
Myna turned 23 on the 18th of February 2024. Picture: Instagram: @mynaamor

Who is Callum’s new girlfriend, Myna Amor?

Callum is reportedly seeing model Myna Amor, the pair were spotted by fans enjoying a day out at a spa during a trip to Mykonos.

If you’ve been taking a close look at Callum’s stories over the past week, you may have spotted her in them here and there.

The reality star joined his friend and ex-island Connor Durman, who used to date Sophie Piper, as Connor celebrated his 30th birthday on the Greek islands, and it seems like he hit it off with Myna there.

Reportedly, Callum struck up a conversation with the 23-year-old by the pool and the rest is history.

But with such an intimidating lineup of exes on Callum’s behalf, Myna holds her own. She’s a successful model, signed to Boss Model Management, and whilst she only has 17k Instagram followers at the time of writing, we’re expecting that to go up by the day.

She’s 5 foot 7 inches or 170cm according to her modelling bio on Boss’s website, and her shoe is a size 6, but we’re not sure why you’d need to know that.

Myna seems to be a talented singer too as she shared a cover of Beyoncé’s ‘If I Was A Boy’ on her Instagram reels.

The pair haven’t officially announced their relationship, nor have they even put up photos together, so it’s hard to say whether this will be just a summer European romance or something more long-term.

Jess and Callum were seen bickering at ex Molly Smith's BooHoo launch party
Jess and Callum were seen bickering at ex Molly Smith's BooHoo launch party. Picture: ITV

Callum and Jess’s break-up hit news headlines around March 2024, just one month after the pair left the villa. They were originally reported to have had a blow-up fight at Molly’s BooHoo launch party, and it was later that Jess then accused Callum of cheating on her.

There appeared to be a miscommunication between the two, as a source close to Callum later defended him revealing to The Daily Mail, “But they didn’t make their relationship official and decided to end things back in March, with Callum believing they parted ways as friends. Callum was never unfaithful to Jess so it has been upsetting for him to hear otherwise.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Who Are The Love Island 2024 Bombshells? From Joey Essex To Grace Jackson

Everything we know about Love Island 2024 contestant Grace Jackson

Who Is Grace Rosà Jackson? Meet The Love Island 2024 Bombshell

Meet the newest bombshells

Who Are The Three New Love Island Bombshells? Including Joey Essex's Ex

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Hot On Capital

Joey Essex has never had trouble with the ladies

Joey Essex’s Complete Dating History From Ex Girlfriends Grace Jackson To Amy Willerton

Kourtney Kardashian revealed her family will be moving into Travis's home

Kourtney Kardashian Moves In With Travis Barker After Two Years Of Marriage

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

Does Violet Bridgerton Remarry With Lord Anderson? Here's What Happens In The Books

Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter Tour 2024: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

Filming For Squid Game Season 2 & 3 Wraps At The Same Time

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

How old is Eloise in Bridgerton?

How Old Is Eloise in Bridgerton? Her Age In The Show And Books Explained

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

What Is Taylor Swift Announcing At Her 100th Eras Tour Show? The Theories Explained

Is Taylor Swift Announcing Something At Her 100th Eras Tour Show? The Theories Explained

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

Disney Casts Live-Action Moana After Auliʻi Cravalho Steps Down From Role

Disney Casts Live-Action Moana After Auliʻi Cravalho Steps Down From Role

Joey Essex popularised the term 'reem'

Love Island Fans Have Resurfaced Joey Essex's Song 'Reem' And It's Hilarious

5SOS' Ashton Irwin Slams Simon Cowell's Controversial One Direction Comments

5SOS' Ashton Irwin Slams Simon Cowell's Controversial One Direction Comments

Is Francesca Bridgerton gay or bisexual? Bridgerton's season 3 ending makes major change to her future

Is Francesca Gay In Bridgerton? How Season 3 Ending Sets Up Her Future Romance

Taylor Swift at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards held at Prudential Center on September 12,

How Much Is Taylor Swift's Net Worth?

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Who’s Still Together From MAFS Australia 2024?

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.

Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

The expert paired Lucinda Light and Timothy Smith together in MAFS Australia 2024

What Happened To MAFS’ Timothy And Lucinda? From Besties To Blocked

More Movies & TV News

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline With Paul Suarez Explained

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline Explained

Ronnie Vint joined Love Island 2024 as part of the original cast

Is Love Island's Ronnie Vint Wearing A Wig?

Video believed to be Harriett goes viral

Love Island Fans Discover Old Dancing Video Of Harriett Blackmore

Lucinda Strafford and Harriett Blackmore appeared to be friends in 2021

What Happened Between Love Island's Harriett Blackmore And Series 7's Lucinda Strafford?

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books?

Who Does Hyacinth Bridgerton Marry? Here’s What Happens In The Books

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset