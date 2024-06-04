5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Jess White Including Age, Job And Instagram

4 June 2024, 14:43

Jess White joined the Love Island villa in 2024
Jess White joined the Love Island villa in 2024. Picture: ITV/Instagram:@jessamywhite

By Tiasha Debray

Who is Love Island's Jess White? Here's everything you need to know about the hairdresser looking for love from her age, job, and Instagram to where she’s from and more.

Love Island 2024 started with a bang with the first bombshell of the season being none other than UK TV royalty Joey Essex.

But with an eclectic new cast including boys like the exciting Ayo Odykoya, guaranteed playboy Ronnie Vint and cheeky chappy Sam Taylor, the girls are spoilt for choice.

Maya Jama has returned to host the reality dating show and to add a little bit more spice, new rules have dropped surrounding the use of the Hideaway so things are going to heat up between the islanders in the villa.

Speaking of this year's islanders, the strong-willed Jess White has entered the villa and she’ll be one to keep your eye on.

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island’s Jess White, from her age, job, Instagram and more.

Love Island's Jess White is 25 years old
Love Island's Jess White is 25 years old. Picture: Instagram: @jessamywhite

5 facts about Love Island's Jess White:

  1. Jess walked out of her old job at Marks & Spencer where she was about to receive a promotion to be on Love Island.
  2. Jess’s mother went on a reality dating show too when she was younger, the name of the show hasn’t been confirmed, however, it was reportedly a version of Blind Date.
  3. Jess thinks getting her boob job three years ago “was the best thing [she] ever did.”
  4. Jess once spotted Manchester United champ Wayne Rooney shopping for a grill at M&S.
  5. Jess has a thing for 'Turkey Teeth,' the phenomenon where influencers go to Turkey to get veneers done and come back with comically large and flashy white teeth. In Jess' own words, "I would say nice teeth, I love a set of white Turkey teeth but a good set of Turkey teeth.

Love Island - Meet Jess

How old is Love Island's Jess White? Where is Love Island's Jess White from?

Age: 25

From: Stockport

What does Love Island's Jess White do for work? What is Love Island's Jess White’s Instagram?

Job: Retail Manager

Instagram: @jessamywhite

Jess revealed just because she’s single doesn't mean she's isn’t lowering her standard, "I think I’m single because I don’t underestimate the fact that I’m hard work.

"I know what I want and I'm not easily pleased. When you’re a loud, outgoing woman, sometimes it can intimidate men - men don’t always want that.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

