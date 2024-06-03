5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Ronnie Vint

On Air Now
The Capital Late Show with Sonny Jay 10pm - 1am
3 June 2024, 21:00
Who is Love Island's Ronnie Vint? Here's everything you need to know about the footballer looking for love - from his age, football team, height and more.
Love Island has returned for it's 11th series to match make a group of gorgeous singletons - and amongst the bunch is semi-pro footballer Ronnie Vint.
Ronnie is looking for the one to settle down with after having two serious relationships. In recent years he's focused on his career but now he's ready to make way for love.
Here's everything you need to know about Ronnie from his Love Island bestie to his ex islander fling...
Love Island - meet Ronnie
Age: 27
From: South East London
Job: Semi Pro Football
Instagram: ronnievint
According to various reports online, Ronnie's height is somewhere between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 11 inches.
Ronnie is best friends with ex Islander Olivia Attwood and her husband Bradley Dack, so she's no doubt given Ronnie all the tips for the villa.
Asked what he's looking for in a woman before he headed into Love Island, Ronnie said: "I want someone that's family orientated, caring and career minded. Lookwise, I like blondes with nice boobs but am partial to a brunette too."
Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.