5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Ronnie Vint

Who is Love Island's Ronnie Vint? Here's everything you need to know about the footballer looking for love - from his age, football team, height and more.

Love Island has returned for it's 11th series to match make a group of gorgeous singletons - and amongst the bunch is semi-pro footballer Ronnie Vint.

Ronnie is looking for the one to settle down with after having two serious relationships. In recent years he's focused on his career but now he's ready to make way for love.

Here's everything you need to know about Ronnie from his Love Island bestie to his ex islander fling...

5 facts about Love Island's Ronnie Vint:

Ronnie is a semi-professional footballer who plays for Lewes Football Club in East Sussex. He's friends with ex Islander Olivia Attwood and her husband Bradley Dack and was even Bradley's best man. He plans for Bradley to be his best man if he gets married. The islander had a secret fling with ex islander Amber Davies. Ronnie says he's 'not sure' what his type is now but when he was younger it was "a blonde girl, massive b**bies, [and a] nice body". The footballer says he's looking for a girl who is "family orientated, caring and career minded".

How old is Love Island's Ronnie Vint? Where is Love Island's Ronnie Vint from?

Age: 27

From: South East London

What does Love Island's Ronnie Vint do for a living? And what is Love Island's Ronnie Vint's Instagram?

Job: Semi Pro Football

Instagram: ronnievint

How tall is Love Island's Ronnie Vint?

According to various reports online, Ronnie's height is somewhere between 5 foot 8 inches and 5 foot 11 inches.

Ronnie is best friends with ex Islander Olivia Attwood and her husband Bradley Dack, so she's no doubt given Ronnie all the tips for the villa.

Asked what he's looking for in a woman before he headed into Love Island, Ronnie said: "I want someone that's family orientated, caring and career minded. Lookwise, I like blondes with nice boobs but am partial to a brunette too."

