Have Love Island’s Mimii And Josh Split?

Mimii and Josh made history as Love Island UK's first black couple to win. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @mimiitafara

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island 2024 winners Mimii and Josh have sparked break-up rumours online and fans are convinced the couple have split.

Love Island 2024 winners Mimii Ngulube and Josh Oyinsan have fans in a frenzy after rumours sparked that the pair have split just under a month after the show ended.

Mimii and Josh made history as the first black couple to win the reality dating show as they starred opposite Joey Essex, Jessy Potts, Grace Jackson, Reuben Collins, Nicole Samuel and Ciaran Davies, Ayo Odukoya, Jess Spencer, Sean Stone and Matilda Draper as the final six couples in series 11.

Mimii won the hearts of the nation after she faced heartbreak in the villa post-Casa Amor when Ayo came back with Jess. Her popularity increasingly grew throughout the season and fans were invested in her finding her happily ever after.

But whilst she and Josh seemed like a good match, could there be trouble in paradise now that they have left the villa?

Fans have left comments on Mimii Ngulube's Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @mimiitafara

Fans seem to think so after Mimii’s recent post on Instagram. The reality star shared an image of herself on the 20th of August wearing a matching lime green set, with the caption reading "J’adore Paris."

However, her followers were quick to notice that not only has Josh not liked the post, he hasn’t commented on his support of her either.

One fan wrote in the comments section, "Why is Josh not liking or commenting am worried."

And another shared the sentiment as they questioned: "Is Mimi still with Josh?"

A third fan wrote, “Is Mimii still with Josh? I’m worried guys,” whilst another called out the pair writing, “We don’t see you guys together, pics, likes, comments… what’s going on? I am a fan and love you guys.”

Could the pair just not use social in that way or are the two not quite as loved as they seem to be?

These comments come just a week after Mimii hit back when Josh was seen ‘cuddling’ another woman at a music festival.

Mimii posted a video of herself looking incredible with the caption, "She can beat me but she cannot beat my outfit," while not directly addressing the mystery woman, fans seemed to read between the lines.

Mimii and Josh's relationship was under scrutiny within the villa. Picture: ITV

This isn’t the first time the pair have been suspected to have split, with their relationship under so much scrutiny, small things like body language have led to rumours of the pair no longer dating.

But earlier in August, the couple tried to combat these rumours by claiming they were “authentic.” when speaking to OK! magazine, Josh stated, "I think for me and Mimii our thing was just so authentic."

"We were never thinking about winning – winning was never in the plan. My main focus was trying to make my situation with Mimii good."

