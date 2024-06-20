Love Island Grace Jackson Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

20 June 2024, 11:56 | Updated: 20 June 2024, 12:15

Grace Jackson joined Love Island 2024 as a bombshell
Grace Jackson joined Love Island 2024 as a bombshell. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @erinclemans

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Grace Jackson transformed prior to entering the villa. As old photos have emerged, here's what she looked like before and what she looks like now after time has passed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Love Islands Grace Jackson has been getting a lot of attention in the villa since arriving as Joey Essex’s ex-girlfriend and ‘stealing’ him off of Samantha Kenny.

Whether it was getting x-rated in a separate villa, or the controversial fan theories surrounding her and Joey, one thing is for sure, Grace’s entrance into the villa has seriously spiced up the show.

The beautiful blonde bombshell has always been blessed with good looks but of course. a few years back she looked quote different to how she looks on our screens now.

When you’re on Love Island, nothing is kept a secret, and old photos of Grace, that span almost a decade back, have resurfaced showing her looking pretty different.

But what did she look like before? Check out the photos that have surfaced showing Grace before her Love Island 2024 experience.

Grace Jackson and Joey Essex dated one another in 2023
Grace Jackson and Joey Essex dated one another in 2023. Picture: ITV

Grace is a 25-year-old blonde bombshell from Manchester, but don’t let her incredible looks distract you, she’s got a business brain on her too.

The islander co-owns a social media agency and has dipped her toe in the influencing and modelling world.

It’s no wonder she was rumoured to be cast on Love Island before any official lineup was announced, considering even Molly-Mae Hague follows her.

Grace Jackson entered the villa as a bombshell
Grace Jackson entered the villa as a bombshell. Picture: Instagram: @gracexrosa

Old photos from a friend's Instagram account @erinclemans from the past decade have emerged from the depths of the internet and it seems like Grace has had a huge transformation from her youth.

Not necessarily a cosmetic transformation, but just one from embracing the fashion and make-up trends at the time.

Grace Jackson had a classic 2000s girl aesthetic in 2016
Grace Jackson had a classic 2000s girl aesthetic in 2016. Picture: Instagram: @erinclemans

It’s clear Grace has always been blessed in the face department, and her youth shows a girl experimenting with makeup that was on point for its time.

Whilst Grace hasn’t openly discussed any cosmetic procedures she’s gone through, we can only speculate from these photos that she might have had a touch of lip filler since they were taken.

Grace Jackson's always rocked being blonde
Grace Jackson's always rocked being blonde. Picture: Instagram: @erinclemans

Grace has also openly posted about the treatments she received before joining the villa which included getting her eyebrows laminated, lush hair extensions and teeth whitening.

So don’t feel bad about yourself if you don’t wake up looking as glam as she looks.

When asked why she’s single the entrepreneur said “I like to go out and go abroad a lot… They can’t keep up with my lifestyle! It’s the life that I want, and it helps with my business. To sit in and be single, I can’t understand why I would do that in my peak and my mid-20s.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Konnor Ewudzi joined the Love Island villa on the 19th of June 2024

Who is Love Island 2024's Konnor Ewudzi Including Age, Job, Height And Hidden Talent

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Who Are The Love Island 2024 Bombshells? From Joey Essex To Matilda Draper

How does Ronie Vint know bombshell Matilda Draper?

Did Love Island's Ronnie Vint And Matilda Draper Date? Their Shared History Explained

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury are planning for a 2025 wedding

Molly-Mae Hague Reveals Her And Tommy Fury's Plans For Baby Number Two

Ronnie Vint considers Olivia Attwood his sister

Inside Love Island's Olivia Attwood And Ronnie Vint's Friendship

Hot On Capital

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why Daphne and The Duke Aren't Mentioned In Season 3

Bridgerton Boss Explains Why Daphne and The Duke Are Not Mentioned In Season 3

Jodie Comer and Austin Butler chat all about 'The Bikeriders'

Austin Butler And Jodie Comer Reveal Safety Measure Cut From 'The Bikeriders' On Capital Breakfast
Sabrina Carpenter defended producer Jack Antonoff from criticism he's been facing online

Sabrina Carpenter Defends Jack Antonoff Ahead Of ‘Short N’ Sweet’ Release

Sabrina Carpenter explains the real meaning behind her Espresso lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her 'Espresso' Lyrics

Charli xcx Says Only "Genuinely Cool" Girls Listen To Lana Del Rey

Charli xcx Says Only "Genuinely Cool" Girls Listen To Lana Del Rey

Bridgerton season 3 deleted scenes: What sex scenes got cut from the show?

Bridgerton Season 3 Cut Sex Scenes From The Final Edit Of The Show

Love Island's Harriet Blackmore has completely transformed since her pre-villa days

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Cosmetic Procedures
Sabrina Carpenter met Central Cee at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week

Sabrina Carpenter's Shares Sweet Moment Meeting Central Cee

Inside Out 2: Here's Why Disgust And Fear Were Both Recast

Here's Why Mindy Kaling's Disgust And Bill Hader's Fear Were Recast In Inside Out 2

Nicola Coughlan says 'nude' mirror scene scene was empowering to film

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Explains Why She Decided To Be "Very Naked" In Season 3

Ronnie Vint joined Love Island 2024 as part of the original cast

Is Love Island's Ronnie Vint Wearing A Wig?

Bridgerton season 3: Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton's dad's affair explained

Bridgerton Season 3: Lady Danbury And Violet Bridgerton Father's Affair Explained

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

Love Island's Samantha was brutally dumped from the villa

Love Island's Samantha Kenny’s Mum Slams Joey Essex In Instagram Comments After Shock Dumping
Is Bridgerton over? Here's what happens to Lady Whistledown in the books

Is Bridgerton Over? Here's What Happens To Lady Whistledown In The Books

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Nicola and Luke revealed what they wear during sex scenes

Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals What She And Luke Wore For 'Nude' Mirror Scene

More Movies & TV News

Amy Poehler Finding Out How Many Minutes She's On Screen In Mean Girls Is Hilarious

Amy Poehler Discovers Her "Mind-Blowing" Short Mean Girls Screen Time

How Bridgerton filmed Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton's Polin mirror sex scene

Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan And Luke Newton Explain How They Filmed 5-Minute Long Sex Scene
Why did Joey and Grace end things?

What Happened Between Grace Jackson And Joey Essex?

Lucinda has extended date for her tour of UK and Ireland

MAFS’ Lucinda Light Adds More UK Live Shows Amid Timothy Smith Drama

Producers claim they cut scenes from the bedroom because Joey and Grace got too heated

Love Island Producers Spill On 'Steamy' X-Rated Footage Of Joey Essex And Grace Jackson

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset