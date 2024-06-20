Love Island Grace Jackson Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

Grace Jackson joined Love Island 2024 as a bombshell. Picture: ITV/Instagram: @erinclemans

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Grace Jackson transformed prior to entering the villa. As old photos have emerged, here's what she looked like before and what she looks like now after time has passed.

Love Island’s Grace Jackson has been getting a lot of attention in the villa since arriving as Joey Essex’s ex-girlfriend and ‘stealing’ him off of Samantha Kenny.

Whether it was getting x-rated in a separate villa, or the controversial fan theories surrounding her and Joey, one thing is for sure, Grace’s entrance into the villa has seriously spiced up the show.

The beautiful blonde bombshell has always been blessed with good looks but of course. a few years back she looked quote different to how she looks on our screens now.

When you’re on Love Island, nothing is kept a secret, and old photos of Grace, that span almost a decade back, have resurfaced showing her looking pretty different.

But what did she look like before? Check out the photos that have surfaced showing Grace before her Love Island 2024 experience.

Grace Jackson and Joey Essex dated one another in 2023. Picture: ITV

Grace is a 25-year-old blonde bombshell from Manchester, but don’t let her incredible looks distract you, she’s got a business brain on her too.

The islander co-owns a social media agency and has dipped her toe in the influencing and modelling world.

It’s no wonder she was rumoured to be cast on Love Island before any official lineup was announced, considering even Molly-Mae Hague follows her.

Grace Jackson entered the villa as a bombshell. Picture: Instagram: @gracexrosa

Old photos from a friend's Instagram account @erinclemans from the past decade have emerged from the depths of the internet and it seems like Grace has had a huge transformation from her youth.

Not necessarily a cosmetic transformation, but just one from embracing the fashion and make-up trends at the time.

Grace Jackson had a classic 2000s girl aesthetic in 2016. Picture: Instagram: @erinclemans

It’s clear Grace has always been blessed in the face department, and her youth shows a girl experimenting with makeup that was on point for its time.

Whilst Grace hasn’t openly discussed any cosmetic procedures she’s gone through, we can only speculate from these photos that she might have had a touch of lip filler since they were taken.

Grace Jackson's always rocked being blonde. Picture: Instagram: @erinclemans

Grace has also openly posted about the treatments she received before joining the villa which included getting her eyebrows laminated, lush hair extensions and teeth whitening.

So don’t feel bad about yourself if you don’t wake up looking as glam as she looks.

When asked why she’s single the entrepreneur said “I like to go out and go abroad a lot… They can’t keep up with my lifestyle! It’s the life that I want, and it helps with my business. To sit in and be single, I can’t understand why I would do that in my peak and my mid-20s.”

