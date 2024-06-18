Love Island Producers Spill On 'Steamy' X-Rated Footage Of Joey Essex And Grace Jackson

Producers claim they cut scenes from the bedroom because Joey and Grace got too heated. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Love Island’s Joey Essex and Grace Jackson have been VERY affectionate since she arrived in the villa and producers of the show have revealed they had to cut footage because it was so x-rated.

Love Island’s Joey Essex has been under fire from fans this week after he got hot and heavy with bombshell and ex-girlfriend Grace Jackson during the ‘sleepover’ at Casa Amor alongside Ronnie Vint, Tiffany Leighton, Uma Jammeh and Wil Anderson.

Despite claiming to Samantha Kenny, whom he’d been coupled up with for two weeks now, that he wanted to take it slow, fans saw Joey breaking those rules when it came to Grace and this had fans raising their eyebrows at whether Joey had been honest with Samantha.

As the exes headed for an overnight stay in the other villa and away from the watchful eyes of Samantha, things between Joey and Grace got steamy.

Grace Jackson and Joey Essex used to date in 2023. Picture: ITV

On-screen we saw them get cuddly with one another almost immediately, before sharing a kiss in the pool, and then another and then another.

According to the tabloids, things got even more heated at night time, so much so that producers had to heavily edit the bedroom scenes.

A source told the publication, 'It's been a long time since we've seen chemistry like this on Love Island. We always wanted to bring sex back to the villa but didn't expect this kind of tension so soon.”

Fans seem to agree, as one commented on a post on X (Formerly known as Twitter) writing, “They're the only couple with chemistry tbh.”

Joey Essex and Grace Jackson supposedly met whilst on holiday. Picture: ITV

The publication’s source went on to reveal, “There was genuinely so much footage of Joey and Grace at it in Casa Amor, bosses were spoilt for choice and some scenes had to be left out of the edit.”

Joey did reveal to Samantha several episodes previously, that when he felt a connection with a girl, he was ‘all over her’, which ended up being a point of contention between the two as Joey wasn’t ‘all over’ Samantha.

But it’s safe to say that he’s ‘all over’ Grace, “Because they knew each other before, their entire relationship is on fast forward and it's steamy stuff. Joey can't keep his hands off her,” the source continued.

Joey Essex and Grace Jackson plan to stay in the hideaway. Picture: ITV

Sadly fans saw a broken-hearted Samantha after the couple returned to the Love Island villa who felt humiliated and like she’d been cast aside as soon as a bombshell had entered the villa.

Joey’s actions seemed to have hurt Samantha so much that she revealed she was thinking about leaving the villa.

