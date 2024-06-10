Joey Essex And Samantha Kenny Have Love Island Fans Saying One Thing

10 June 2024, 10:42 | Updated: 10 June 2024, 12:04

Fans are convinced Joey Essex has been faking feelings for Love Island star Samantha Kenny
Fans are convinced Joey Essex has been faking feelings for Love Island star Samantha Kenny. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Fans think Joey Essex could be faking his affection for Samantha Kenny on Love Island after two instances where it looked like he got the ‘ick.’

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The latest season of Love Island 2024 has gripped the nation from the moment Joey Essex stepped out as the series' first bombshell in episode one.

Since then we’ve seen the arrival of two more bombshells, Uma Jammeh and Omar Nyame who are floating in a complicated love quadrangle with fellow islanders Ayo Odukoya and Mimii Ngulube.

But Joey himself has stuck to one woman since day one, the gorgeous scouser Samantha Kenny, who seemed to win him over with her bubbly personality and level-headedness.

But does Joey actually like Samantha or is he biding his time until another bombshell arrives in the Love Island villa?

Joey Essex 'stole' Samantha Kenny from Sam Taylor in episode 1 of Love Island 2024
Joey Essex 'stole' Samantha Kenny from Sam Taylor in episode 1 of Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Fans seem to think Joey’s feelings for Samantha aren’t real or have begun to wane severely, especially after Sunday night’s episode where she revealed that she was a huge TOWIE fan.

Sitting around the villa, Samantha revealed she’d been quoting the most famous catchphrases from the show all day - much to Joey’s dismay.

Whilst his career began on TOWIE in 2011 and skyrocketed ever since, Joey didn’t seem that impressed by Samantha being a fan of the show.

He told the group that his time on the show was almost 11 years ago and even made a small jab at Samantha, suggesting that she’d researched all about him before entering the villa.

Fans feel like Joey Essex is biding his time waiting for another bombshell to enter the villa
Fans feel like Joey Essex is biding his time waiting for another bombshell to enter the villa. Picture: ITV

Samantha defended herself by saying "I'm just a big Towie fan, leave me alone."

But the entire situation had fans online convinced that Joey had gotten the ick from her 'fangirling'.

"Joey’s getting the ick from Samantha," said one on X (formerly known as Twitter), "He’s clocking he’s coupled with a super fan."

Another said: "Remembering Joey’s quotes from 11 YEARS AGO?? Samantha that's embarrassing… find shame [for real].”

A third posted: "Samantha you need to hide you’re obsessed with the idea of Joey just a bit honey."

A fourth was convinced Joey was biding his time, writing "Joey after leading Samantha on [because] I know for a fact his head is gonna turn at the next [white] girl that walks into that villa.“

Fan's are concerned Samantha Kenny's 'fan girl' behaviour is turning Joey Essex off
Fan's are concerned Samantha Kenny's 'fan girl' behaviour is turning Joey Essex off. Picture: ITV

This theory that Joey was faking his feelings for Samantha started earlier in the week when the pair were reclining together on a couch in the villa.

Samantha flirtingly said to Joey, "We're the king and queen of the villa," to which he simply responded with, "Yeah, I feel like the king."

Talk about awkward, obviously fans picked up on the exchange and shared their thoughts on X.

One wrote, "King and Queen of the villa? Samantha is delulu if she thinks Joey actually likes her."

Another shared a similar sentiment, writing, "Samantha is so delusional. Joey does not like her and she thinks she's the queen of the villa? I need someone to come in and snatch him up to humble her."

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest Love Island News

Get to know Love Island bombshell Omar

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Omar Nyame Including Age, Job & Famous Friend

Love Island's Harriet Blackmore has completely transformed since her pre-villa days

Love Island's Harriett Blackmore Before The Villa & A Closer Look At Her Transformation

Love Island 2024 made history bringing Joey Essex in as a celebrity bombshell

Every Love Island 2024 Bombshell From Joey Essex To Omar Nyame

Here's who's going to be on Love Island 2024

Meet Love Island 2024's Summer Contestants: The Complete Line-Up

These are the Love Island 2024 couples

Who Is Coupled Up On Love Island 2024? Every Couple Listed

Hot On Capital

Billie told Capital which song was the turning point for 'Hit Me Hard And Soft

Billie Eilish Recalls "Punishing" Moments Of Creating 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'

Billie Eilish had a 'very London lunch' with Jordan North

Billie Eilish And Jordan North Discuss 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' Over A Very London Lunch

Billie Eilish spoke to Capital's Jordan North

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Best Night Of 2024 So Far

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Surprise Song They Perform Opening For Taylor Swift

When does Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version) come out?

When Does 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)' Come Out? All The 'Debut (Taylor's Version)' Clues So Far

Taylor Swift

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is releasing her debut album

When Is Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s Solo Album Coming Out?

Sabrina Carpenter 'Please Please Please' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Sabrina Carpenter Explains The Meaning Behind Her 'Please Please Please' Lyrics

Hunger Games fans share their dream casting for young Haymitch in new prequel movie

Here's Who Hunger Games Fans Want To Play Young Haymitch In New Prequel Movie

Inside BFF Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi's friendship

Inside Niall Horan & Lewis Capaldi's Hilarious Friendship

Artists

Perrie Edwards is working on solo music

All The Latest News On Perrie Edwards’ Solo Music

Fans are speculating that Billie is planning a double album launch

Is Billie Eilish's New Album ‘Hit Me Hard And Soft’ A Double Album?

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Joey has opened up about him mum passing

What Happened To Joey Essex's Mum? Everything He's Said About The Tragedy

Reputation (Taylor's Version) vault song predictions: What are the vault track titles?

Reputation (Taylor's Version) Vault Tracks: Song Titles, Theories And Collaboration Predictions

Taylor Swift

Has Rihanna quit music for good?

Has Rihanna Officially Retired From Music?

Ronnie and Uma knew each other before the villa, here's how

What Happened Between Uma Jammeh And Ronnie Vint? Their Shared History Explained

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album

Sabrina Carpenter 'Short n' Sweet': Release Date, Tracklist, Theories And News About Her New Album

More Movies & TV News

There has been speculation that another celebrity bombshell will be arriving in the villa

Is There Going To Be Another Celebrity Love Island Bombshell In 2024? Meet Abbie Quinnen

Love Island 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Love Island Summer 2024 Soundtrack: What Songs Were On Love Island Tonight?

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama

Maxton Hall Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News About The Prime Drama
Miranda Derrick issues statement about Netflix TikTok cult documentary

Miranda Derrick Slams Netflix 7M TikTok Cult Documentary And Cuts Contact With Family

Amy Hart's career and personal life has sky rocketed since leaving Love Island

Amy Hart's Life After Love Island Including Age, Job & Partner

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset