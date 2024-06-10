Joey Essex And Samantha Kenny Have Love Island Fans Saying One Thing

Fans are convinced Joey Essex has been faking feelings for Love Island star Samantha Kenny. Picture: ITV

By Tiasha Debray

Fans think Joey Essex could be faking his affection for Samantha Kenny on Love Island after two instances where it looked like he got the ‘ick.’

The latest season of Love Island 2024 has gripped the nation from the moment Joey Essex stepped out as the series' first bombshell in episode one.

Since then we’ve seen the arrival of two more bombshells, Uma Jammeh and Omar Nyame who are floating in a complicated love quadrangle with fellow islanders Ayo Odukoya and Mimii Ngulube.

But Joey himself has stuck to one woman since day one, the gorgeous scouser Samantha Kenny, who seemed to win him over with her bubbly personality and level-headedness.

But does Joey actually like Samantha or is he biding his time until another bombshell arrives in the Love Island villa?

Joey Essex 'stole' Samantha Kenny from Sam Taylor in episode 1 of Love Island 2024. Picture: ITV

Fans seem to think Joey’s feelings for Samantha aren’t real or have begun to wane severely, especially after Sunday night’s episode where she revealed that she was a huge TOWIE fan.

Sitting around the villa, Samantha revealed she’d been quoting the most famous catchphrases from the show all day - much to Joey’s dismay.

Whilst his career began on TOWIE in 2011 and skyrocketed ever since, Joey didn’t seem that impressed by Samantha being a fan of the show.

He told the group that his time on the show was almost 11 years ago and even made a small jab at Samantha, suggesting that she’d researched all about him before entering the villa.

Fans feel like Joey Essex is biding his time waiting for another bombshell to enter the villa. Picture: ITV

Samantha defended herself by saying "I'm just a big Towie fan, leave me alone."

But the entire situation had fans online convinced that Joey had gotten the ick from her 'fangirling'.

"Joey’s getting the ick from Samantha," said one on X (formerly known as Twitter), "He’s clocking he’s coupled with a super fan."

Another said: "Remembering Joey’s quotes from 11 YEARS AGO?? Samantha that's embarrassing… find shame [for real].”

A third posted: "Samantha you need to hide you’re obsessed with the idea of Joey just a bit honey."

A fourth was convinced Joey was biding his time, writing "Joey after leading Samantha on [because] I know for a fact his head is gonna turn at the next [white] girl that walks into that villa.“

Fan's are concerned Samantha Kenny's 'fan girl' behaviour is turning Joey Essex off. Picture: ITV

This theory that Joey was faking his feelings for Samantha started earlier in the week when the pair were reclining together on a couch in the villa.

Samantha flirtingly said to Joey, "We're the king and queen of the villa," to which he simply responded with, "Yeah, I feel like the king."

Talk about awkward, obviously fans picked up on the exchange and shared their thoughts on X.

One wrote, "King and Queen of the villa? Samantha is delulu if she thinks Joey actually likes her."

Another shared a similar sentiment, writing, "Samantha is so delusional. Joey does not like her and she thinks she's the queen of the villa? I need someone to come in and snatch him up to humble her."

