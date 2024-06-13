Joey Essex Reveals Real Reason He's On Love Island

13 June 2024, 11:25

Joey got real candid with Samantha
Joey got real candid with Samantha. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

In a frank conversation with fellow islander Samantha Kenny, Joey Essex opened up about his motives to be on Love Island.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

TOWIE star Joey Essex took us all by surprise when he strutted into Love Island as the first bombshell of the series and the show's first ever celebrity contestant.

At 33 years old, he's one of the more mature contestants on the show but his sister, Frankie Essex, has said that he's at a stage of his life where "he’s definitely looking for love".

Joey immediately made waves on the island as he was given the opportunity to steal one of the girls already coupled up. He chose to nab Samantha Kenny which meant Sam Taylor was sent home.

Through Love Island's twists and turns, Samantha and Joey have remained coupled up, with ex islander Amy Hart even saying they might be endgame on the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

However, the romance between them has been somewhat of a slow burner, with some viewers claiming Samantha's given him the 'ick' because she's a huge TOWIE fan.

Joey and Samantha have been coupled up since he entered the villa
Joey and Samantha have been coupled up since he entered the villa. Picture: ITV

Yet on Wednesday night's show, Joey explained that he has been more reserved because he feels a lasting relationship comes when you spend time getting to know the other person.

He said: "It's good to take your time and to like, get to know someone on a nice level, instead of just rushing into things. That's how all relationships end up not going well, because you don't actually know the person you're getting with."

While the other islanders have been 'cracking on' and making use of that hideaway, Samantha has said she feels Joey hasn't been PDA enough with her.

But as Joey explained his actions, he got super candid about why he's on the show before revealing a desire of his that took Samantha by surprise.

Love Island's Joey Essex and Samantha talk children

He told 27-year-old Samantha that he's looking to have kids now. He said: "I want eight, I just want a big family."

She had just said she wants no more than three kids, so she replied: "Eight kids? Eight kids Joey, f**k that!"

The TOWIE star went on: "I've never been ready until now but now I know I would like that - I just know."

So there you have it... Joey's in the villa looking for someone to birth eight children for him.

But in all seriousness, this is a new side viewers are seeing to Joey where he seems serious about looking for a stable and lasting relationship.

