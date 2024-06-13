Dumped Islanders Munveer And Sam Have Love Island Fans Saying The Same Thing

13 June 2024, 10:22

Munveer and Sam are the first boys dumped from the island
Munveer and Sam are the first boys dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Two of those unlucky in love, Sam Taylor and Munveer Jabbal, have been dumped from the Love Island villa and it has fans saying the same thing.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hairdresser Sam Taylor became the first unlucky single to be dumped from the Love Island villa in series 11, after celebrity bombshell Joey Essex stole Samantha Kenny away from him.

And now, following a brutal public vote Munveer Jabbal found himself packing alongside Patsy Field, who also got dumped on episode ten of this summer's series.

After the public voted for their favourite couples, Munveer found himself vulnerable in one of the couples that had received the least votes. It was then up to the girls to decide which boy, out of Munveer, Omar Nyame and Sean Stone, left and they decided to send Munveer home.

Naturally, Twitter/X was alight with furious viewers who wanted Munveer to stay in the villa and find love.

All six of these islanders faced being dumped
All six of these islanders faced being dumped. Picture: ITV

Munveer might not have found love in the villa, but he's definitely got some fans waiting for him back home.

One viewer took to X to share a video of Sadness from Inside Out with the caption: 'Me at Heathrow waiting for Munveer'

Another made a full on thirst edit of Munveer with the caption: 'the best face card in the villa is going home I’m sick'

The reaction when Sam was dumped from the island was the same with fans flocking to socials to say things like, 'joey took our eye candy sam away from us i’m finished' and 'THERES NO WAY SEXY MULLET SAM IS LEAVING'.

And now with Munveer booted, it's opening up fresh wombs for the viewers as they are all saying the same thing, in different fonts.

'We first lost Sam now we’re losing Munveer? These girls hate a face card,' one penned, as another shared the sentiment with: 'munveer and sam being the two best male face cards being sent home is actually wicked work, cancel the season'

One fan quite simply wrote: 'losing sam and munveer back to back is crazy'

The overall message from viewers is that the girls in the villa 'don't appreciate a face card', which is funny but of course that entire villa is full of hotties.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

Latest Love Island News

Ronnie Vint joined Love Island 2024 as part of the original cast

Is Love Island's Ronnie Vint Wearing A Wig?

Video believed to be Harriett goes viral

Love Island Fans Think They've Discovered Old Dancing Video Of Harriett

Lucinda Strafford and Harriett Blackmore appeared to be friends in 2021

What Happened Between Love Island's Harriett Blackmore And Series 7's Lucinda Strafford?

Joey got real candid with Samantha

Joey Essex Reveals Real Reason He's On Love Island

Joey Essex and Amy Willerton were linked from 2013 - 2014

Joey Essex's Ex-Girlfriend Warns Love Island Girls He's 'Sweet' But 'Ruthless'

Hot On Capital

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every Surprise Song Performed On Taylor Swift's Eras Tour So Far

Taylor Swift

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline With Paul Suarez Explained

Is Benedict Gay Or Bisexual In Bridgerton? His Season 3 Storyline Explained

Who does Hyacinth Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books?

Who Does Hyacinth Bridgerton Marry? Here’s What Happens In The Books

Maxton Hall's Damian Hardung Reveals What The Ending Means For James and Ruby In Season 2

Maxton Hall's Damian Hardung Reveals What The Ending Means For Season 2

Herre's how Colin find out that Penelope is Lady Whistledown

Does Colin Find Out Penelope Is Lady Whistledown in Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books
Who does Francesca Bridgerton marry in the Bridgerton books? John Stirling makes first appearance

Who Does Francesca Marry In Bridgerton? John Stirling Is Introduced In Season 3

Here's how to watch back Capital's Summertime Ball

How To Watch Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard 2024

Events

Who does Benedict marry in Bridgerton? Here's what happens with Sophie Beckett in the books

Who Does Benedict Marry In Bridgerton? Sophie Beckett Could Arrive In Season 3

Who does Cressida Cowper marry in Bridgerton? Here's who her husband is in the books

Who Does Cressida Cowper Marry In Bridgerton? Here's What Happens In The Books

Bridgerton showrunner teases Penelope and Eloise's friendship at the end of season 3

Do Penelope And Eloise Become Friends Again? Bridgerton Boss Teases Season 3 Ending

Eloise's romance with Sir Phillip Crane is featured in the fifth Bridgerton book

Who Does Eloise Marry In Bridgerton? Sir Phillip Crane Has Already Been Introduced

Hannah Dodd (right) is the new Francesca Bridgerton

Why Was Francesca Recast For Bridgerton Season 3?

Is Francesca Bridgerton autistic? Her introverted character explained

Is Francesca Bridgerton Autistic? Hannah Dodd Explains The Introvert Character

How old are Colin and Penelope in Bridgerton season 3? Their ages revealed

How Old Is Penelope In Bridgerton Season 3? Her Age And Colin's Age Revealed

What happened to Theo in Bridgerton? Will he be in season 3 part 2?

What Happened To Theo In Bridgerton? Here's Why Eloise's Love Interest Isn't In Season 3

Love Island 2024 began on the 3rd of June

Who Left Love Island Last Night? Every Dumped Islander From The Summer Series

JoJo Siwa Goes On Explicit Rant Against Troll Who Called Her A Man

JoJo Siwa Goes On Explicit Rant Against Troll Who Called Her A Man

Scott Disick has been linked to some high profile names over the years

Who Is Scott Disick's Girlfriend? Dating And Relationship History Revealed

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When Does Reputation (Taylor's Version) Come Out? Here's What Taylor Swift Has Teased So Far

Taylor Swift

More Movies & TV News

Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Nickelodeon Allegations

Ariana Grande Breaks Silence On Nickelodeon Allegations

Get to know Love Island's Harriett

5 Facts About Love Island 2024's Harriett Blackmore Including Age, Job, Instagram And Brother
Indiyah has been dissecting the Love Island 'love square'

'Ayo's Giving People Pleaser' Says Love Island Icon Indiyah Polack

All the songs on the Bridgerton season three soundtrack

The Complete Bridgerton Season 3 Soundtrack, Tracklist And All The Covers

Viewers have the power to vote for couples in Love Island 2024

How To Vote For Love Island 2024 Couples Including Using The Voting App

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset