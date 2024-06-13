Dumped Islanders Munveer And Sam Have Love Island Fans Saying The Same Thing

Munveer and Sam are the first boys dumped from the island. Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Two of those unlucky in love, Sam Taylor and Munveer Jabbal, have been dumped from the Love Island villa and it has fans saying the same thing.

Hairdresser Sam Taylor became the first unlucky single to be dumped from the Love Island villa in series 11, after celebrity bombshell Joey Essex stole Samantha Kenny away from him.

And now, following a brutal public vote Munveer Jabbal found himself packing alongside Patsy Field, who also got dumped on episode ten of this summer's series.

After the public voted for their favourite couples, Munveer found himself vulnerable in one of the couples that had received the least votes. It was then up to the girls to decide which boy, out of Munveer, Omar Nyame and Sean Stone, left and they decided to send Munveer home.

Naturally, Twitter/X was alight with furious viewers who wanted Munveer to stay in the villa and find love.

All six of these islanders faced being dumped. Picture: ITV

Munveer might not have found love in the villa, but he's definitely got some fans waiting for him back home.

One viewer took to X to share a video of Sadness from Inside Out with the caption: 'Me at Heathrow waiting for Munveer'

Another made a full on thirst edit of Munveer with the caption: 'the best face card in the villa is going home I’m sick'

The reaction when Sam was dumped from the island was the same with fans flocking to socials to say things like, 'joey took our eye candy sam away from us i’m finished' and 'THERES NO WAY SEXY MULLET SAM IS LEAVING'.

dumped the two cutest boys in the villa back to back what happened to to pretty privilege #loveisland pic.twitter.com/k2NoesEfwo — cass 🏝️ (@trashtvIover) June 12, 2024

And now with Munveer booted, it's opening up fresh wombs for the viewers as they are all saying the same thing, in different fonts.

'We first lost Sam now we’re losing Munveer? These girls hate a face card,' one penned, as another shared the sentiment with: 'munveer and sam being the two best male face cards being sent home is actually wicked work, cancel the season'

One fan quite simply wrote: 'losing sam and munveer back to back is crazy'

The overall message from viewers is that the girls in the villa 'don't appreciate a face card', which is funny but of course that entire villa is full of hotties.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After